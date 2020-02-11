Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Former child star Raphael Coleman has died at age 25.

Coleman was an actor turned climate activist best known for starring with Emma Thompson and Colin Firth in the 2006 movie Nanny McPhee.

News of Coleman's death broke Monday after the actor's mom, author Liz Jensen, announced his death Friday on Twitter.

"Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let's celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy," she wrote.

Jensen shared the news alongside an essay Coleman wrote for Extinction Rebellion, an environmental movement. The essay was updated to reflect Coleman's death.

"James 'Iggy' Fox died on 6 February. He was 25, had given up a career in science to join XR and fought hard for the cause, especially for Indigenous rights. Iggy was a burning bright soul and he will be deeply missed by us all," the post reads.

Coleman's stepfather, author Cartsen Jensen, confirmed the actor's death in a Facebook post Saturday.

"He collapsed without prior health problems in the middle of a trip and could not be restored," Cartsen Jensen wrote. "I got to know raph when he was six years old, and we were so close."

"When I think of Raph, I see something that will never die, a blunt of eternity, a light beam that lives forever in young people," he said. "His short life reminds us of the duty to live."

Coleman also appeared in the films It's Alive and The Fourth Kind, both released in 2009.