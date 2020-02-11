Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Backstreet Boys can't wait to begin the second round of their DNA world tour.

The boy band shared their excitement during Tuesday's episode of Good Morning America.

The Backstreet Boys kicked off the DNA tour in May 2019 and will resume the tour Feb. 20 in Mexico City, Mexico. The group will perform across the world before starting a new North American leg in July.

The Backstreet Boys said they're looking forward to spending time with each other, their families and their fans.

"Seeing all of our amazing fans, traveling the world, and all those beautiful countries. When we go on tour now we take our families out with us and get a chance to see the countries through their eyes, our kids' eyes," Howie Dorough said.

"The food and the culture around the world, that's what I look forward to," Kevin Richardson added. "I look forward to traveling all around the world and being with our fans and bringing our kids out."

The Backstreet Boys announced the new North American leg this week. The shows begin July 10 in Wantagh, N.Y., and ends Oct. 9 in Los Angeles, Calif.

The DNA tour is in support of the Backstreet Boys' album of the same name, released in January 2019. The group said on GMA that they have plans for a Christmas album.

"We are talking about a Christmas album, 'cause it's something we've always wanted to do," Richardson said. "We've done a couple Christmas songs ... throughout the years, but we've never done a Christmas album. We love holiday music."

"We want something for our children, as well, to listen to," Nick Carter added.

The Backstreet Boys debuted as a group in 1993. The group consists of Dorough, Richardson, Carter, AJ McLean and Brian Littrell.