Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Kailyn Lowry is expecting a baby boy.

The 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 star shared the news Monday after announcing the sex of her unborn child at a gender reveal party.

Lowry already has three sons: Isaac, 10, with Jo Rivera, Lincoln, 6, with Javi Marroquin, and Lux, 2, with Chris Lopez. She celebrated with her sons and family friends at the party.

"Although I already knew & felt it in my bones... the boys had no idea," Lowry wrote on Instagram.

Lowry shared her excitement in a statement to Us Weekly.

"The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix," she said. "Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition."

Lowry said Monday on Instagram Stories that she was feeling relieved after announcing the baby's sex.

"So now that all the news is out -- the pregnancy confirmation and the sex of the child -- I hope that my anxiety dreams go away," the star said. "I feel like this entire thing, I was confused about and didn't know what to do, and then people leaked it before I was ready."

"Here we are weeks later and everything is out there. I feel better, but I'm hoping maybe some of the anxiety will go away," she added. "I just wanted to say thank you to all of you guys who support me and have commented nice things."

Lowry announced last week that she's expecting her fourth child. Us Weekly said Lowry is expecting with Lopez, her on-again, off-again boyfriend, although Lowry and Lopez have yet to confirm as much.

Lowry came to fame on the MTV series 16 & Pregnant and now stars on Teen Mom 2. The series co-stars Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline.