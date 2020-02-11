Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Altered Carbon Season 2.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Tuesday featuring Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs, a former soldier turned private investigator.

In Season 2, Kovacs has been re-sleeved in a body (Mackie) with rapid healing, enhanced reaction time and other "bells and whistles." The character returns to Harlan's World, where he continues his search for his love, Quellchrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry).

"I'm still looking for her. And I can't walk away," Kovacs tells Edgar Poe (Chris Conner).

Tanaseda Hideki (James Saito) warns Kovacs that his love has turned to obsession. Kovacs and Quell are seen reuniting but face a new danger in Danica Harlan (Lela Loren).

Netflix also released a poster for the season Tuesday on Twitter.

"Ashes to ashes. Dust to dust. #AlteredCarbon," the post reads.

Netflix previously shared a teaser trailer featuring Mackie as Kovacs. Mackie replaces Joel Kinnaman, who played Kovacs in Season 1.

Altered Carbon is based on the Richard K. Morgan novel of the same name. The series takes place in a future where a person's memories and consciousness can be transferred to a new body, known as a sleeve, after death.

Season 2 starts streaming Feb. 27.