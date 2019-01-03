Halle Berry attends the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kaley Cuoco attends the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Harrison Ford will be a presenter at the Golden Globes along with Kaley Cuoco and Halle Berry. File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday a number of film and television stars who will serve as presenters during the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, including Harrison Ford, Kaley Cuoco and Halle Berry.

Cuoco's Big Bang Theory co-stars Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons will also be presenters along with This Is Us stars Sterling K. Brown and Justin Hartley.

Other presenters include Lupita Nyong'o, William H. Macy and Lena Waithe. Jessica Chastain and Sam Rockwell were announced as presenters Wednesday.

The Golden Globe Awards will be aired live on NBC on Sunday from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will be serving as hosts.

The Golden Globe Awards honors excellence in film and television. Dick Cheney biopic Vice leads all films with six nominations while The Assassination of Gianni Versace leads the television categories with four nominations.