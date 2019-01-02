Jessica Chastain, Sam Rockwell to serve as Golden Globe presenters

Carol Burnett appears backstage with her Life Achievement Award during the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on January 30, 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Sam Rockwell, who portrays George W. Bush in "Vice," attends the premiere of the film in Beverly Hills on December 11.

Actress Jessica Chastain was announced Wednesday as a presenter for Sunday's Golden Globe Awards ceremony.

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Past Golden Globe Award winners Jessica Chastain and Sam Rockwell are set to serve as presenters at the 2019 edition of the prize presentation in Los Angeles on Sunday, organizers announced Wednesday.

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg are hosting the Beverly Hilton gala, which honors excellence in film and television.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organizes the event, will present its 2019 Cecil B. deMille Award for career achievement to Jeff Bridges.

Carol Burnett is scheduled to receive the HFPA's first television special achievement award, which is called the Carol Burnett Award.

Isan Elba, daughter of actor Idris Elba, will serve as this year's Golden Globe ambassador and will help usher winners and presenters on and off the stage.

The ceremony is to air on NBC. Nominations for the Globes were announced last month with the Dick Cheney biopic Vice leading the field with six nods.