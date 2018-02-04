Guillermo del Toro, Jordan Peele win top Directors Guild Awards

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- The Directors Guild of America presented Guillermo del Toro with its Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film Award for his romantic fantasy The Shape of Water at a ceremony in Beverly Hills Saturday night.

Jordan Peele earned the accolade for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in First-Time Feature Film for Get Out.

The prize for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series went to Reed Morano for The Handmaid's Tale and the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series honor went to Beth McCarthy-Miller for Veep.

Jean-Marc Vallee won the medallion for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Mini-Series for Big Little Lies.

Filmmaker Judd Apatow hosted the gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. Among the presenters were Pamela Adlon, Kevin Bacon, Damien Chazelle, Betty Gabriel, Sally Hawkins, Marcus Henderson, Allison Janney, Richard Jenkins, Catherine Keener, Christine Lahti, Don Mischer, Kimberly Peirce, Chelsea Peretti, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, Jay D. Roth, Thomas Schlamme, Amy Schumer, Frankie Shaw, John Singleton, Emma Thomas, Aisha Tyler and Bradley Whitford.