Paul Rudd receives Hasty Pudding Man of the Year honor

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals honored Ant-Man and Wet Hot American Summer icon Paul Rudd as its 2018 Man of the Year.

"The Pudding is proud to honor such a talented actor, whose career has spanned genres. He has starred in indies, mainstream films, acclaimed and often heartfelt comedies, and now he currently plays one of Marvel's biggest [and smallest] superheroes," a press release noted.

Previous recipients of the all-male theater troupe's annual award include Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hanks, Chris Pratt, James Franco, Jason Segel, Robert De Niro, Harrison Ford, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Reynolds. Founded in 1795, Hasty Pudding Theatricals is the oldest collegiate theater group in the United States.

Mila Kunis was recognized last week as the 2018 Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year.