Chris Evans, Don Cheadle talk trash after fantasy football season

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Movie star Chris Evans supplied some serious trash talk for fellow actor Don Cheadle regarding their fantasy football league.

Captain America was the champion of the star studded group of competitors, a league including: Miles Teller, Chris Pratt, Jeremy Renner, Anthony Mackie, Jon Krasinski, James Marsden, Garrett Hedlund and Paul Rudd.

On Thursday, Evans made it known who won the league.

"Me. For a second year in a row," he tweeted.

Cheadle was not feeling Evans' arrogant tone.

"How do you manage to sound so smug in only 8 words? (*waits for sarcastic answer...)," Cheadle responded.

how do you manage to sound so smug in only 8 words? (*waits for sarcastic answer...) https://t.co/2glWI6KCAz — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) January 5, 2018 ....says the guy who came in last place. (*waits for weak excuse) https://t.co/K5rsfAaFdq — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 5, 2018

"...says the guy who came in last place. (*waits for weak excuse)," Evans tweeted.

"Let's not do this on Twitter...pistols and seconds on stage 6 at dawn?" Cheadle wrote.

"Oh, it's on!" Evans responded. "You know, in a situation like this, there's a high potentiality for the common [expletive] to [expletive] out. (Also, can I send my stuntman in my place)?"

"Based on the reactions to this it's clear that way too many people have not seen Out of Sight. It's one of Don's quotes people!! C'mon!!" Evans wrote.

Someone asked if Cheadle was getting the No. 1 pick in the draft next year, after coming in last. They suggested Cheadle should take one of Evans' favorite players.

"But that would mean taking his bff Tom Brady...and I just can't do that," Cheadle wrote.

Evans and Cheadle are teaming up for the upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War. The movie is set to hit theaters in May.