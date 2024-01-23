Breaking News
Michael Phelps, wife Nicole celebrate birth of fourth child

By Annie Martin
Michael Phelps (C) and Nicole Phelps (L), pictured with son Boomer, recently welcomed their fourth child. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Michael Phelps (C) and Nicole Phelps (L), pictured with son Boomer, recently welcomed their fourth child. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Michael Phelps is a dad of four.

The former Olympic swimmer recently welcomed his fourth child, son Nico Michael, with his wife, Nicole Phelps.

Phelps shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Nicole Phelps with their baby boy.

"@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16," he captioned the post. "We're so blessed to be given a 4th child. We're now a family of 6!"

Phelps and his wife have three other sons, Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 3. The couple confirmed in October that they were expecting another child.

"For those that are wondering... yes! We're expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024," Nicole Phelps said on Instagram.

Phelps and Nicole Phelps married in June 2016 and held a second wedding in Mexico in October of that year.

