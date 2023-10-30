Michael Phelps, wife Nicole expecting fourth child

1 of 5 | Michael and Nicole Phelps, with son Boomer, attend Nickelodeon's KIds' Choice Sports Awards in 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Michael Phelps is going to be a dad of four. The former Olympic swimmer, 38, is expecting his fourth child with his wife, Nicole Phelps.

Nicole Phelps shared the news Monday on Instagram while celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. One of the photos shows her cradling her baby bump.

"A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00 (I couldn't find 2019s pic) Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life," she captioned the post. "I couldn't have asked for anyone better!"

"For those that are wondering... yes! We're expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024," she added.

The couple married in June 2016 and held a second wedding in Mexico in October of that year.

They have three sons, Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 3.

Michael Phelps had shared photos in September that showed Nicole Phelps' baby bump and featured their three kids.

