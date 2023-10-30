Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 1:44 PM

Michael Phelps, wife Nicole expecting fourth child

By Annie Martin
Michael and Nicole Phelps, with son Boomer, attend Nickelodeon's KIds' Choice Sports Awards in 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Michael and Nicole Phelps, with son Boomer, attend Nickelodeon's KIds' Choice Sports Awards in 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Michael Phelps is going to be a dad of four.

The former Olympic swimmer, 38, is expecting his fourth child with his wife, Nicole Phelps.

Advertisement

Nicole Phelps shared the news Monday on Instagram while celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary. One of the photos shows her cradling her baby bump.

"A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00 (I couldn't find 2019s pic) Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life," she captioned the post. "I couldn't have asked for anyone better!"

"For those that are wondering... yes! We're expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024," she added.

The couple married in June 2016 and held a second wedding in Mexico in October of that year.

Advertisement

They have three sons, Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 3.

Michael Phelps had shared photos in September that showed Nicole Phelps' baby bump and featured their three kids.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Good Burger 2' replaces Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell with robots
Movies // 57 minutes ago
'Good Burger 2' replaces Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell with robots
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "Good Burger 2" on Monday. The sequel, premiering Nov. 22, sees Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell face their robot replacements.
'Manodrome' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg joins Adrien Brody's cultish 'family'
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Manodrome' trailer: Jesse Eisenberg joins Adrien Brody's cultish 'family'
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "Manodrome," a new film starring Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody and Odessa Young, opens in November.
Le Sserafim performs 'Perfect Night' on 'Today'
Music // 1 hour ago
Le Sserafim performs 'Perfect Night' on 'Today'
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Le Sserafim performed "Perfect Night," a song for the video game "Overwatch 2," on "Today."
Creed to launch reunion tour in 2024
Music // 2 hours ago
Creed to launch reunion tour in 2024
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Creed will perform across North America on its "Summer of '99" tour featuring 3 Doors Down.
Grammy nominations to be announced at star-studded live stream
Music // 2 hours ago
Grammy nominations to be announced at star-studded live stream
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Jon Bon Jovi, Kim Petras, Jeff Tweedy and other stars will help announce the nominees for the 66th annual Grammy Awards.
Hank Azaria mourns Matthew Perry, credits actor with helping him get sober
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Hank Azaria mourns Matthew Perry, credits actor with helping him get sober
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "The Simpsons" voice actor Hank Azaria paid tribute to former "Friends" star Matthew Perry following his death.
Carly Pearce on Chris Stapleton collab: 'I DMed his wife on Instagram'
Music // 3 hours ago
Carly Pearce on Chris Stapleton collab: 'I DMed his wife on Instagram'
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Carly Pearce recalled how she first approached Chris Stapleton's wife, Morgane Stapleton, about working with the singer on "We Don't Fight Anymore."
Celebrities celebrate Halloween in costume: 'My favorite time of the year'
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Celebrities celebrate Halloween in costume: 'My favorite time of the year'
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Megan Thee Stallion and other stars dressed up for early Halloween celebrations.
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
TV // 6 hours ago
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office said it has completed an autopsy on the late Friends actor Matthew Perry.
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Movies // 8 hours ago
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- "Prisicilla," in theaters Friday, effectively conveys how volatile Priscilla Presley's home life with Elvis was.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Matthew Perry's autopsy complete, cause of death deferred
Chandler Bing's mom, ex-girlfriend remember late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry
Chandler Bing's mom, ex-girlfriend remember late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Movie review: Emotional 'Priscilla' shows dangerous private life of Elvis Presley
Christopher Walken plays Spirit of Halloween, visits Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Christopher Walken plays Spirit of Halloween, visits Joe Biden on 'SNL'
Reports: 'Friends' alum Matthew Perry dead at 54
Reports: 'Friends' alum Matthew Perry dead at 54
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement