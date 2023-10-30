Trending
Entertainment News
Oct. 30, 2023 / 9:44 AM

Celebrities celebrate Halloween in costume: 'My favorite time of the year'

By Annie Martin
Demi Lovato and other stars dressed up for early Halloween celebrations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 4 | Demi Lovato and other stars dressed up for early Halloween celebrations. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato, Paris Hilton, Megan Thee Stallion and other celebrities celebrated Halloween in costume this year.

The stars and their friends and families dressed up for early Halloween celebrations over the weekend.

Lovato, a singer and actress who starred in Disney's Camp Rock films, dressed up as the Disney princess Snow White. Lovato wore a plunging black bustier top with red and blue puff sleeves with a yellow skirt.

"My favorite time of the year.. Happy Halloween," she captioned photos of her look on Instagram.

Lovato attended a party Saturday in Los Angeles, where television personality and businesswoman Paris Hilton was also present.

Hilton wore a red, mushroom-inspired look that her friend Katy Perry once sported at one of her concerts. Prior to the party, Hilton posed with her husband Carter Reum and their son Phoenix, who wore similar costumes.

"A full family concert @KatyPerry," Hilton wrote on Instagram, tagging the singer.
For her costume, Megan Thee Stallion drew inspiration from director Tim Burton's 2010 adaptation of Alice in Wonderland. The singer and rapper attended a Burton-themed party while dressed as one of the talking flowers from Alice.

Megan Thee Stallion was joined by fellow singer Victoria Monét, who appeared with her in photos on Instagram.

"HOTTIEWEEN TIM BURTON THEMED," Megan Thee Stallion captioned the post.

Other celebrity costumes included Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Gogo Yubari and The Bride from the Quentin Tarantino film Kill Bill. The couple attended the Casamigos Halloween party Friday in Beverly Hills.

Fox stirred controversy by tagging SAG-AFTRA in her post after the performers union instructed striking actors to not dress up as characters from struck content.

Demi Lovato turns 30: a look back

Demi Lovato takes part in the Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the U.S Open in New York City on August 23, 2008. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

