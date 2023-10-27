Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Oct. 27, 2023 / 10:13 AM

Kailyn Lowry expecting twins after birth of 5th child

By Annie Martin
Kailyn Lowry is expecting twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, after confirming the birth of her fifth child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Kailyn Lowry is expecting twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, after confirming the birth of her fifth child. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is going to be a mom of seven.

The 31-year-old television personality is expecting twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott.

Advertisement

Lowry shared the news Friday on her Barely Famous podcast featuring TikTok star Allison Kuch, who is expecting her first child with NFL star Isaac Rochell.

Lowry and Kuch were discussing how they both recently visited Thailand when Lowry said, "We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs."

"Wait, you came home with a permanent souvenir? Oh my god, why did I not know this? We both got pregnant in Thailand," Kuch responded.

Lowry had confirmed the birth of her fifth child, son Rio, earlier this month. Rio is Lowry's first child with Scott and was born in 2022.

Lowry also shares son Isaac, 13, with Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 9, with Javi Marroquin, and sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with Chris Lopez.

Lowry came to fame on the MTV reality series 16 & Pregnant and later starred on Teen Mom 2. She did not return for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

SHINee's Taemin holds his gaze in 'Guilty' music video teaser
Music // 17 minutes ago
SHINee's Taemin holds his gaze in 'Guilty' music video teaser
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taemin released a preview of his music video for "Guilty," the title track from his new solo EP.
'The Marvels': Brie Larson takes on Zawe Ashton in new teaser
Movies // 33 minutes ago
'The Marvels': Brie Larson takes on Zawe Ashton in new teaser
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Marvels," a Marvel superhero film starring Brie Larson, opens in theaters in November.
John Cena to take on Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
John Cena to take on Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- John Cena will face off with Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel, his first singles match since WrestleMania 39.
Halsey, actor Avian Jogia go Instagram official
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Halsey, actor Avian Jogia go Instagram official
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Halsey shared photos with "Victorious" actor Avian Jogia amid dating rumors.
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' coming Nov. 3 to Peacock
Movies // 2 hours ago
'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' coming Nov. 3 to Peacock
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," starring Nia Vardalos and John Corbett, will start streaming on Peacock.
GloRilla, Cypress Hill join 'Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' special
Music // 3 hours ago
GloRilla, Cypress Hill join 'Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop' special
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- GloRilla, Cypress Hill, 2 Chainz, T.I., Latto, Juvenile, Three 6 Mafia and other artists will perform during the "Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop" concert special.
'The Killer' trailer shows Michael Fassbender's hitman in action
Movies // 3 hours ago
'The Killer' trailer shows Michael Fassbender's hitman in action
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- "The Killer," a new thriller from David Fincher starring Michael Fassbender, is coming to Netflix.
Le Sserafim releases 'Perfect Night' collab with 'Overwatch 2'
Music // 4 hours ago
Le Sserafim releases 'Perfect Night' collab with 'Overwatch 2'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Le Sserafim released a single and music video for "Perfect Night," a song for the video game "Overwatch 2."
Taylor Swift releases '1989 (Taylor's Version)': 'It's been waiting for you'
Music // 5 hours ago
Taylor Swift releases '1989 (Taylor's Version)': 'It's been waiting for you'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released "1989 (Taylor's Version)," a re-recorded version of her 2014 album "1989."
Kelly Clarkson to perform on, host NBC's 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'
TV // 6 hours ago
Kelly Clarkson to perform on, host NBC's 'Christmas in Rockefeller Center'
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Country music star and talk-show host Kelly Clarkson is set to host NBC's "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special next month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Randy Travis marks 10th anniversary of stroke with pair of tribute concerts
Randy Travis marks 10th anniversary of stroke with pair of tribute concerts
'Boudica' may be Olga Kurylenko's last leading role
'Boudica' may be Olga Kurylenko's last leading role
Mark Ronson, Greta Gerwig: 'Barbie' Ken song tragic, not comedic
Mark Ronson, Greta Gerwig: 'Barbie' Ken song tragic, not comedic
Kyle Richards was 'hurt' by Mauricio Umansky, Emma Slater holding hands
Kyle Richards was 'hurt' by Mauricio Umansky, Emma Slater holding hands
Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Seth MacFarlane, Keith Urban
Famous birthdays for Oct. 26: Seth MacFarlane, Keith Urban
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement