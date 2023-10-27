'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' coming Nov. 3 to Peacock

"My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3," starring Nia Vardalos and John Corbett, will start streaming on Peacock. Photo courtesy of Peacock

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is coming to Peacock next week. Peacock announced Friday that the romantic comedy film will start streaming Nov. 3. Advertisement

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is a sequel to My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016).

The film follows Toula (Nia Vardalos) and her husband, Ian (John Corbett), as they return to Greece for a family reunion following the death of Toula's father, Gus. Late actor Michael Constantine played Gus in the first two films.

Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides and Joey Fatone also star.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is written and directed by Vardalos and produced by Rita Wilson, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman.

The film opened in theaters Sept. 8.

Other recent releases, including Strays, Fast X and Five Nights at Freddy's, are also available to stream on Peacock.