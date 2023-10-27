1 of 5 | "The Killer," a new thriller from David Fincher starring Michael Fassbender, is coming to Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Killer. The streaming service shared a trailer for the action thriller Friday featuring Michael Fassbender.

The Killer is based on the graphic novel series by Alexis Nolent and Luc Jacamon. The film is written by Andrew Kevin Walker and directed by David Fincher (Se7en, Fight Club).

The trailer shows Fassbender in action as his character, a meticulous assassin.

"After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers -- and himself -- on an international hunt for retribution he insists isn't personal," an official description reads.

Arliss Howard, Charles Parnell, Kerry O'Malley, Sala Baker, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton also star.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the movie in August.

The Killer opened in select theaters Friday and will start streaming Nov. 10 on Netflix.

The film marks Fincher's first feature since Mank (2020) and Fassbender's first film since X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019).