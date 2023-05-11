Trending
May 11, 2023

'Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' trailer: Nia Vardalos returns for family reunion

By Annie Martin
1/2
Nia Vardalos reprises her role as Toula Portokalos in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Nia Vardalos reprises her role as Toula Portokalos in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 11 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

The studio shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Nia Vardalos and John Corbett.

It is a sequel to My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016). The films follow Fotoula "Toula" Portokalos (Vardalos), a woman with a large Greek American family.

In the new sequel, Toula and her husband, Ian (John Corbett), return to Greece for a family reunion following the death of Toula's father, Gus, played by Michael Constantine in the first two films. Constantine died at age 94 in August 2021.

Elena Kampouris, Louis Mandylor, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, Gerry Mendicino, Andrew Martin and Lainie Kazan also star.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is written and directed by Vardalos, with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as producers.

The film opens in theaters Sept. 8.

