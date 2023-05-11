1/2

Nia Vardalos reprises her role as Toula Portokalos in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3."

May 11 (UPI) -- Focus Features is giving a glimpse of the new film My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. The studio shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Nia Vardalos and John Corbett. Advertisement

It is a sequel to My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002) and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 (2016). The films follow Fotoula "Toula" Portokalos (Vardalos), a woman with a large Greek American family.

In the new sequel, Toula and her husband, Ian (John Corbett), return to Greece for a family reunion following the death of Toula's father, Gus, played by Michael Constantine in the first two films. Constantine died at age 94 in August 2021.

Elena Kampouris, Louis Mandylor, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, Gerry Mendicino, Andrew Martin and Lainie Kazan also star.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 is written and directed by Vardalos, with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson as producers.

The film opens in theaters Sept. 8.