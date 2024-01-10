Trending
Entertainment News
Jan. 10, 2024 / 10:25 AM

'Full House' cast honors Bob Saget two years after his death

By Annie Martin
Bob Saget died at age 65 in January 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Bob Saget died at age 65 in January 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The Full House cast is honoring Bob Saget two years after his death.

John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber and Jodie Sweetin remembered Saget on social media Tuesday on the second anniversary of the actor's death.

Saget, who played Danny Tanner on Full House and its sequel Fuller House, died at age 65 in January 2022.

Stamos, Coulier, Barber and Sweetin appeared together in a video call Tuesday that Stamos posted on Instagram.

"It almost gets weirder as time goes on because I'm like, 'Wow, it's been a long time since I've heard from Bob,' And I'm like, 'Oh,'" Barber says in the clip. "It's so weird to have gone two years without getting a crazy long text from him or a neurotic phone call."

"I can't tell you how many times I will be somewhere just out in L.A. or something and I see out of the corner of my eye someone that like, in my peripheral, looks like Bob," Sweetin added. "It has stopped me more than once."

In the caption, Stamos remembered Saget as "someone who meant so much to me."

"I guess what I'm trying to say is, I miss him. A lot. Every day. But I'm also grateful for the time we had, for the laughs, for the friendship. He was one of a kind, and I was lucky to call him my friend," he wrote.

Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure and other Full House stars previously paid tribute to Saget following his death.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," Saget said at the time.

"I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much," Bure added.

Saget was an actor and comedian who also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos and voiced the narrator version of Ted in How I Met Your Mother.

