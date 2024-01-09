Trending
Jan. 9, 2024 / 3:34 PM

'Cleaning Lady,' 'X-Men' actor Adan Canto dies at 42

By Fred Topel
Adan Canto died Monday at age 42. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
Adan Canto died Monday at age 42. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Actor Adan Canto died Monday at age 42. Deadline and Variety confirmed his death Tuesday.

The trades report that Canto was privately battling appendiceal cancer.

Canto starred on the Fox drama The Cleaning Lady. However, he does not appear in the show's third season, which premieres March 5.

Previously, Canto appeared on Designated Survivor, The Following, Narcos and more. The Following was his first American show.

On film, Canto appeared in X-Men: Days of Future Past and Bruised. Prior to Hollywood acting, Canto was a musician in Mexico, according to Deadline.

