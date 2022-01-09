Advertisement
Jan. 9, 2022 / 8:51 PM / Updated at 9:23 PM

Hollywood remembers comedian Bob Saget's 'huge heart and abject lunacy'

By Karen Butler
Bob Saget (L) and Kelly Rizzo attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. Hollywood remembered the late comedian on social media Sunday. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Dozens of celebrities took to social media Sunday night to mourn the death of Bob Saget at the age of 65.

The comedian and Full House alum was found dead in his Florida hotel room, just hours after he performed a 2-hour stand-up set.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said neither drugs nor foul play were suspected in his death, but the cause has not yet been disclosed.

"Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy, my condolences to his daughters & other family," Whoopi Goldberg said.

"I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby," lamented John Stamos.

"Bob Saget...Just the funniest and nicest..." Jon Stewart wrote on Twitter.

"I'm sitting here in utter shock and supreme sadness. Bob? Bob??? Howww??? This makes zero sense! There's so much to say and I will at a later time but right now my love goes out to his wonderful wife and his 3 wonderful daughters. I am so very sorry," Jamie Kennedy said in a post.

"Bob Saget. A good hang, a good chat. Kind, funny, generous. RIP," wrote Russell Crowe.

"I just can't believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss," tweeted Kat Dennings.

"I wanna share the voice texts I'm listening to that we were leaving each other this week. I'm laughing and crying. Im beyond sad. I can not believe this. I loved you Sag. We all did," wrote Dane Cook.

"Devastated by the loss of my friend @bobsaget. He was not just funny, but truly one of the good guys. I love this picture. Hopefully, they are laughing together," said Melissa Rivers, who shared a photo of Saget with her late mom, Joan.

"Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more," offered Normal Lear.

"I'm shocked at such a loss," said Howie Mandel.

"I truly loved this man. I met him 40 years ago doing standup in Toronto. We both continued to have very busy lives and didn't get together much. The thing about bob was,as little as we were able to connect, each time we did, was so precious to me. We would talk about life family and all the the things that were so much more important than show business. I don't know anyone with a bigger heart. He'd show up every time I asked and gave of himself so much more than expected. He suffered great loss in his life with the passing of his sisters parents and friends. This was always handled with such, grace humor, and class. The laughter and joy he gave the world was paled in comparison to the time and dedication he gave to family, friends, and charities such as scleroderma. He was just here doing what he loved. This is beyond comprehension. I just need to cry. I love you Bob."
