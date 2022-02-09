Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 9, 2022 / 8:33 PM

Bob Saget's death caused by accidental head trauma, family says

By Don Jacobson
1/4
Bob Saget's death caused by accidental head trauma, family says
The late Bob Saget attends the 32nd annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on February 25, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Actor Bob Saget died of accidental head trauma sustained in his hotel room, his family revealed Wednesday.

The Full House star, who found dead Jan. 9 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla., died at age 65 in what authorities have determined was an accident, Saget's family said in a statement released to People Magazine.

Advertisement

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep," they said. "No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Saget, best known for his stand-up career as well as for hosting America's Funniest Home Videos and starring in the sitcoms Full House and Fuller House, was widely lauded as a beloved figure in the entertainment industry in the days following his death.

Celebrities, friends and colleagues such as Whoopi Goldberg, John Stamos, Howie Mandel, Jon Stewart, Jamie Kennedy, Russell Crowe and Kat Dennings took to social media to describe their grief at his unexpected passing.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us," the family said in its statement.

Advertisement

"As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter," they said.

Read More

Candace Cameron Bure remembers Bob Saget's 'huge' heart on 'Today' Aidy Bryant says meeting Bob Saget was a 'formative experience' Comedian and 'Full House' alum Bob Saget dead at 65

Latest Headlines

'Apples Never Fall' limited series in the works at Peacock
TV // 7 hours ago
'Apples Never Fall' limited series in the works at Peacock
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Peacock said Wednesday it has ordered a limited series based on Liane Moriarty's novel, "Apples Never Fall."
Spectrum orders Season 2 of 'Joe Pickett'
TV // 8 hours ago
Spectrum orders Season 2 of 'Joe Pickett'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Spectrum Originals announced Wednesday it has renewed its Wyoming-set crime drama, "Joe Pickett," for a second season.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video
Music // 8 hours ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a dance performance video for "Lunatic," a song from her solo EP "6equence."
Kim Kardashian on Kanye West divorce: 'I've chosen myself'
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Kim Kardashian on Kanye West divorce: 'I've chosen myself'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian addressed her split from Kanye West in the March issue of Vogue magazine.
'The Weekend Away' trailer: Leighton Meester becomes suspect in friend's murder
Movies // 9 hours ago
'The Weekend Away' trailer: Leighton Meester becomes suspect in friend's murder
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "The Weekend Away," a new thriller based on the Sarah Alderson novel and starring "Gossip Girl" actress Leighton Meester, is coming to Netflix.
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
TV // 9 hours ago
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Millions of people have tuned in to watch Netflix's scintillating true-crime film, "The Tinder Swindler," putting it in the streaming service's Top 10 list in 92 countries this month. Here are five similar documentaries.
Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to stream on Disney+
Movies // 9 hours ago
Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' to stream on Disney+
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "West Side Story," a musical drama directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler, is coming to Disney+ in March.
'Reno 911! Defunded' coming to Roku on Feb. 25
TV // 9 hours ago
'Reno 911! Defunded' coming to Roku on Feb. 25
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- The Roku Channel shared a trailer and premiere date for "Reno 911! Defunded," a new "Reno 911!" revival featuring the original cast.
Heather Dubrow celebrates daughter Kat coming out as lesbian
Entertainment News // 10 hours ago
Heather Dubrow celebrates daughter Kat coming out as lesbian
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Heather Dubrow showed her support after her 15-year-old daughter, Kat, came out as lesbian.
'Wheel of Fortune' features back-to-back $100K winners
TV // 10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' features back-to-back $100K winners
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- "Wheel of Fortune" contestant Mark Baer took home the $100,000 bonus prize a day after Lisa Kramer won the same.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Reports: Wendy Williams won't return to talk show this season
Reports: Wendy Williams won't return to talk show this season
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
Movie review: 'Blacklight' stretches Liam Neeson formula, still entertains
'Reno 911! Defunded' coming to Roku on Feb. 25
'Reno 911! Defunded' coming to Roku on Feb. 25
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Carole King, Joe Pesci
Famous birthdays for Feb. 9: Carole King, Joe Pesci
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
What to watch: 5 documentaries like 'Tinder Swindler'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement