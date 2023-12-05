Jamie Foxx addresses 'tough' health battle in awards speech

1 of 5 | Jamie Foxx referenced his health scare while accepting an award at a Critics Choice Association event. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Jamie Foxx addressed his "tough" health battle during an acceptance speech Monday. The 55-year-old actor referenced his health scare while accepting the Vanguard Award at the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements.

Jurnee Smollett, who stars with Foxx in The Burial, presented the award to the actor, who grew emotional at the beginning of his speech.

"I want to thank everybody. I've been through something," Foxx said. "I've been through some things."

"You know, it's crazy. I couldn't do that six months ago -- I couldn't actually walk," he added.

Foxx poked fun at rumors that he was cloned before telling the audience that he cherishes "every single moment now."

"It's different," he added. "I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough when it's almost over. When you see the tunnel -- I saw the tunnel, I didn't see the light."

Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed "medical complication" in April.

The actor gave an update in August, saying he was "finally startin to feel like myself" after the "unexpected dark journey" of his health scare.

The Burial was released on Prime Video in October.