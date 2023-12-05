Star-studded Fashion Awards take place in London

1 of 8 | Anne Hathaway attends the Fashion Awards in London on Monday. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Celebrities walked the red carpet Monday at the Fashion Awards in London. Anne Hathaway, Pamela Anderson, Amal Clooney, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, Sam Smith, Kate Moss, Andrew Garfield and Gillian Anderson were among the stars who attended the event at Royal Albert Hall. Advertisement

Several celebs wore black or white looks, with Hathaway in an ivory gown from Valentino's spring 1993 collection.

"It's vintage Valentino and Valentino designed it thinking about spaghetti," fashion designer Valentino Garavani told Vogue.

"And I've always dreamed of being pasta," Hathaway quipped.

Anderson wore a cream-colored suit jacket from Stella McCartney with a white top and wide-legged pants. The actress went bare-faced without makeup.

Other black or white looks included Ora's black backless gown, which showed off the silver prosthetic spikes that protruded from her back, and Smith's black jacket and miniskirt with platform boots.

Gillian Anderson broke the mold in a red gown with a plunging cowl neckline.

Advertisement

Fashion Awards winners included Jonathan Anderson for Designer of the Year, Martine Rose for British Menswear Designer of the Year and Maximilian Davis for British Womenswear Designer of the Year.

Garavani received an Outstanding Achievement Award, while Sarah Burton was honored with a Special Recognition Award.

Anne Hathaway, Pamela Anderson walk the red carpet at Fashion Awards