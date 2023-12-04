Trending
Dec. 4, 2023

'The Tourist': Jamie Dornan series gets Season 2 premiere date

By Annie Martin
Jamie Dornan (L) and Danielle Macdonald return to star in "The Tourist" Season 2. Photo courtesy of BBC
Jamie Dornan (L) and Danielle Macdonald return to star in "The Tourist" Season 2. Photo courtesy of BBC

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- The Tourist will return for a second season in January.

The BBC announced in a press release Monday that Season 2 of the thriller series will premiere Jan. 1 on New Year's Day.

The Tourist follows Elliot Stanley (Jamie Dornan), a man who wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital. The character is helped by Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald), a probationary constable.

Season 2 takes place in Ireland and will see Elliot (Dornan) and Helen (Macdonald) confronted by friends and foes.

"As they attempt to uncover the secrets of Elliot's past, they are soon dragged into a longstanding family feud where they face the dangerous consequences of his past actions," an official synopsis reads.

The Tourist is created and written by Jack and Harry Williams.

The first season premiered in January 2022 and was Britain's most-watched drama of 2022 across all platforms.

The Tourist streams on Max in the United States.

