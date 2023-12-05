Trending
Dec. 5, 2023 / 9:23 AM

Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke dazzle at 'Leave the World Behind' premiere

By Annie Martin
Julia Roberts (R) and Ethan Hawke attend the New York premiere of "Leave the World Behind" on Monday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
1 of 5 | Julia Roberts (R) and Ethan Hawke attend the New York premiere of "Leave the World Behind" on Monday. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke dazzled on the red carpet Monday.

The 56-year-old actress and 53-year-old actor attended the New York premiere of their film Leave the World Behind at the Paris Theater.

Roberts and Hawke wore coordinating outfits, with Roberts in a black high-neck minidress and long white coat and Hawke in a black suit and white shirt with a ribbon tie.

The pair laughed about their friendship in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, with Hawke jokingly saying it was "so hard to get along" with Roberts on set.

"We're still working on it," Roberts added. "We had someone come and go over some talking points on how to sound like we like each other."

In Leave the World Behind, Roberts and Hawke play Amanda and Clay, a couple whose vacation with their children (Charlie Evans, Farrah Mackenzie) is interrupted by a sudden apocalypse.

Leave the World Behind is based on the Rumaan Alam novel of the same name. The film is directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail and also stars Mahershala Ali, Myha'la and Kevin Bacon.

Netflix shared a trailer for the movie Monday that shows Roberts' character downplay the crisis and hope for a return to normal.

Leave the World Behind premieres Friday on Netflix.

