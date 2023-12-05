Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 5, 2023 / 10:19 AM

Dua Lipa says new album will have 'psychedelic pop' vibes

By Annie Martin
Dua Lipa teased her third studio album on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of "Houdini." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Dua Lipa teased her third studio album on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of "Houdini." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa says her new album will have "psychedelic pop" vibes.

The 28-year-old singer-songwriter teased her forthcoming third studio album during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

Lipa released "Houdini," a first single from the album, in November.

On The Tonight Show, Lipa said she collaborated with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, Caroline Ailin and other artists on the album.

"I'm still trying to find the language to talk about the album without talking about the album," the star said.

"But this new record, I made it with my friends Kevin Parker, Tobias Jesso Jr., Danny L Harle and Caroline Ailin, and it was kind of made like a band. Well, for the most part. Most of the songs we did together," she added.

Lipa said she wanted the album to have the "kind of really organic element" that she experienced on tour.

"You know, because when I was touring for a whole year, I just started to fall in love with the songs and the live element, and I was like, 'I just want to bring all of that into this new record,'" she added. "So I'm very excited."

Advertisement

Lipa released an extended version of "Houdini" last week.

She previously said on Rolling Stone's The Breakdown that "Houdini" is one of 97 songs that she wrote for the new album.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' single, music video
Music // 21 hours ago
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' single, music video
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a single and music video for ""Soñar (Breaker)," the pre-release song from its EP "Fe3O4: Break."
Cole Swindell announces 'Win the Night' tour
Music // 1 day ago
Cole Swindell announces 'Win the Night' tour
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- Country music singer Cole Swindell will perform across North America on a new tour.
Scotty McCreery to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Music // 1 day ago
Scotty McCreery to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry
Dec. 4 (UPI) -- "American Idol" winner and country music star Scotty McCreery was invited Sunday to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Drake's 'For All the Dogs' tops U.S. album chart
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Rapper Drake's "For All the Dogs" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Dreamcatcher shares 'Shatter' dance video
Music // 3 days ago
Dreamcatcher shares 'Shatter' dance video
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop group Dreamcatcher released a dance video for "Shatter," a song from its EP "Villains."
Jungkook releases 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Music // 4 days ago
Jungkook releases 'Standing Next to You' remix with Usher
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Jungkook, a K-pop star and member of BTS, shared "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix."
Lana Del Rey covers John Denver, releases 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'
Music // 4 days ago
Lana Del Rey covers John Denver, releases 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Lana Del Rey shared her version of the John Denver song "Take Me Home, Country Roads."
Beyonce releases 'My House' song alongside 'Renaissance' film
Music // 4 days ago
Beyonce releases 'My House' song alongside 'Renaissance' film
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Beyoncé released "My House," a song that appears in her "Renaissance" concert film.
Phish to perform at Sphere in Las Vegas
Music // 5 days ago
Phish to perform at Sphere in Las Vegas
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Phish announced four shows at the Sphere venue in Las Vegas in 2024.
Shane MacGowan, singer for the Pogues, dies at 65
Music // 5 days ago
Shane MacGowan, singer for the Pogues, dies at 65
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Shane MacGowan, an Irish singer-songwriter who was the frontman of the Pogues, died Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
Movie review: Emma Stone makes 'Poor Things' a sexy, surreal delight
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
'Ladies of the 80s' stars: Movie's sense of love, fun were real
Jason Mraz, Xochitl Gomez: 'DWTS' friendships, new skills more important than winning
Jason Mraz, Xochitl Gomez: 'DWTS' friendships, new skills more important than winning
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement