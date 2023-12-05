Dua Lipa says new album will have 'psychedelic pop' vibes

1 of 5 | Dua Lipa teased her third studio album on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the release of "Houdini." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa says her new album will have "psychedelic pop" vibes. The 28-year-old singer-songwriter teased her forthcoming third studio album during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Lipa released "Houdini," a first single from the album, in November.

On The Tonight Show, Lipa said she collaborated with Tame Impala's Kevin Parker, Caroline Ailin and other artists on the album.

"I'm still trying to find the language to talk about the album without talking about the album," the star said.

"But this new record, I made it with my friends Kevin Parker, Tobias Jesso Jr., Danny L Harle and Caroline Ailin, and it was kind of made like a band. Well, for the most part. Most of the songs we did together," she added.

Lipa said she wanted the album to have the "kind of really organic element" that she experienced on tour.

"You know, because when I was touring for a whole year, I just started to fall in love with the songs and the live element, and I was like, 'I just want to bring all of that into this new record,'" she added. "So I'm very excited."

Lipa released an extended version of "Houdini" last week.

She previously said on Rolling Stone's The Breakdown that "Houdini" is one of 97 songs that she wrote for the new album.