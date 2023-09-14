1 of 5 | Liev Schreiber welcomed his third child, daughter Hazel Bee, his first child with his wife, Taylor Neisen. FilePhoto by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Liev Schreiber is a dad of three. The 55-year-old actor welcomed his third child, daughter Hazel Bee, his first child with his wife, Taylor Neisen, in August. Advertisement

Schreiber shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of his baby girl's hand.

"So happy that Hazel Bee is finally here. She arrived early in the morning on August 27th and has been a dream every day since. Mom and baby are both super happy and healthy. Thanks to all for the love and support," he captioned the post.

Schreiber has two children with his ex-partner Naomi Watts, sons Sasha, 15, and Kai, 14.

Watts, 54, celebrated Hazel's birth in the comments of Schreiber's post.

"We love baby Hazel!!" the actress wrote.

Schreiber, Neisen and Watts celebrated Kai's middle school graduation together as a "modern family" in June.

Watts had confirmed her marriage to actor Billy Crudup earlier that month.

Schreiber and Neisen, 31, have been linked since 2017 and married in July.