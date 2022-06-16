Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
June 16, 2022 / 11:50 AM

Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation

By Annie Martin
1/5
Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation
Former couple Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber celebrated their child Kai's middle school graduation as a "modern family." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber celebrated their child Kai's graduation as a "modern family."

The former couple reunited Wednesday for 13-year-old Kai's middle school graduation in New York.

Advertisement

Watts shared a photo on Instagram featuring Schreiber, Kai and their 14-year-old son, Sasha. Watts' partner, Billy Crudup, and Schreiber's girlfriend, Taylor Neisen, also appear in the photo.

"Congratulations to Kai," Watts captioned the post. "Class of 2022 #modernfamily #graduation."

Schreiber also posted a photo of Watts and Kai both holding bouquets of flowers.

Advertisement

"Congratulations!!!" the actor wrote.

Advertisement

Watts and Schreiber split in 2016 after 11 years together. Watts said in an interview with Vogue Australia the next year that she and Schreiber were co-parenting.

"There are good days and bad days and Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way," she added.

Watts will star in the new film Infinite Storm, based on the Ty Gagne article High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue, while Schreiber will star in an adaptation of the Ernest Hemingway novel Across the River and into the Trees.

Read More

Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe celebrate son Deacon's 'homeschool graduation' Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin celebrate daughter Apple's high school graduation Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate son Dylan's college graduation What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Hacks': HBO Max renews Jean Smart series for Season 3
TV // 2 minutes ago
'Hacks': HBO Max renews Jean Smart series for Season 3
June 16 (UPI) -- "Hacks," a comedy-drama series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder, will return for a third season on HBO Max.
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
TV // 12 minutes ago
TV review: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' effectively captures teenage conflict
LOS ANGELES, June 16 (UPI) -- The latest Jenny Han adaptation "The Summer I Turned Pretty," premiering Friday on Prime Video, is edgier than Han's "To All the Boys" series, but relatable to teenage growing pains.
Kyle Richards: Crystal Kung Minkoff made 'rookie' mistake with Sutton Stracke drama
Entertainment News // 47 minutes ago
Kyle Richards: Crystal Kung Minkoff made 'rookie' mistake with Sutton Stracke drama
June 16 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kyle Richards called out Crystal Kung Minkoff amid Minkoff's feud with Sutton Stracke.
'Blonde' teaser trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Blonde' teaser trailer: Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe
June 16 (UPI) -- "Blonde," a new film based on the Joyce Carol Oates novel and starring Ana de Armas, is coming to Netflix
'The Other Two' actress Helene Yorke gives birth to baby boy
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'The Other Two' actress Helene Yorke gives birth to baby boy
June 16 (UPI) -- Heléne Yorke, who plays Brooke Dubek on "The Other Two," welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband Bary Dunn.
Austin Butler on meeting Priscilla Presley for 'Elvis': 'It was so surreal'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Austin Butler on meeting Priscilla Presley for 'Elvis': 'It was so surreal'
June 16 (UPI) -- On "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon," Austin Butler recalled meeting Priscilla Presley after being cast as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's film "Elvis."
Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' in July
Music // 2 hours ago
Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' in July
June 16 (UPI) -- Beyoncé will release "Renaissance," her first studio album in over six years, in July.
Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch leaving 'Funny Girl' Sept. 25
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch leaving 'Funny Girl' Sept. 25
June 16 (UPI) -- Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will end their runs in the Broadway revival of "Funny Girl" on Sept. 25.
'Mad About You,' 'Stranger Things' alum Paul Reiser joins 'Boys' ensemble
TV // 4 hours ago
'Mad About You,' 'Stranger Things' alum Paul Reiser joins 'Boys' ensemble
June 16 (UPI) -- Paul Reiser will soon be seen on Amazon Prime's superhero series, "The Boys."
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Movies // 5 hours ago
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
June 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has signed on to direct his first live-action movie, "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story," for Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
Post Malone confirms baby girl's birth, engagement to girlfriend
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
'Love Island UK' Season 8 coming to Hulu on June 21
Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton
Tom Hiddleston confirms engagement to Zawe Ashton
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant to star in Jerry Seinfeld's movie 'Unfrosted'
Reports: Dakota Fanning to star alongside Denzel Washington in 'Equalizer 3'
Reports: Dakota Fanning to star alongside Denzel Washington in 'Equalizer 3'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement