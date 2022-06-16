Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber reunite for child Kai's graduation

1/5

Former couple Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber celebrated their child Kai's middle school graduation as a "modern family." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber celebrated their child Kai's graduation as a "modern family." The former couple reunited Wednesday for 13-year-old Kai's middle school graduation in New York. Advertisement

Watts shared a photo on Instagram featuring Schreiber, Kai and their 14-year-old son, Sasha. Watts' partner, Billy Crudup, and Schreiber's girlfriend, Taylor Neisen, also appear in the photo.

"Congratulations to Kai," Watts captioned the post. "Class of 2022 #modernfamily #graduation."

Schreiber also posted a photo of Watts and Kai both holding bouquets of flowers.

"Congratulations!!!" the actor wrote.

Watts and Schreiber split in 2016 after 11 years together. Watts said in an interview with Vogue Australia the next year that she and Schreiber were co-parenting.

"There are good days and bad days and Liev and I are on great terms and we're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children and we hope to keep moving forward in that way," she added.

Watts will star in the new film Infinite Storm, based on the Ty Gagne article High Places: Footprints in the Snow Lead to an Emotional Rescue, while Schreiber will star in an adaptation of the Ernest Hemingway novel Across the River and into the Trees.