Sept. 13, 2023 / 10:31 AM

'Killers of the Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio is torn between love, family

By Annie Martin
Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Martin Scorsese's new film "Killers of the Flower Moon." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Leonardo DiCaprio stars in Martin Scorsese's new film "Killers of the Flower Moon." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Apple TV is gearing up for the release of Flowers of the Killer Moon.

The studio shared a final trailer for the Western crime drama Wednesday featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the David Grann book of the same name. The film explores the murders of several Osage Nation members in the 1920s after oil was discovered on tribal land.

DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart, a war hero who returns home to Oklahoma, where he is welcomed by his ruthless uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro).

The trailer shows Ernest (DiCaprio) start a relationship with an Osage woman, Mollie Kyle (Gladstone), at his uncle's urging. Ernest is torn between love and family after Mollie's family falls victim in the killings.

"At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder," an official description reads.

Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow and Brendan Fraser also star.

Killers of the Flower Moon is written and directed by Martin Scorsese. The film will open in theaters Oct. 20 and later stream on Apple TV+.

Apple TV previously shared a trailer for the movie in July.

