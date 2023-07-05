Advertisement
Movies
July 5, 2023 / 12:20 PM

'Killers of Flower Moon' trailer: Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone find romance

By Annie Martin
1/5
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Killers of the Flower Moon" in May. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the Cannes Film Festival premiere of "Killers of the Flower Moon" in May. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Killers of the Flower Moon.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the epic western crime drama Wednesday featuring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

Advertisement

Killers of the Flower Moon is based on the David Grann nonfiction book of the same name, which explores the murders of Osage Nation members in the 1920s after oil was discovered on tribal land.

"Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (DiCaprio) and Mollie Kylie (Gladstone), Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal," an official synopsis reads.

Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser and John Lithgow also star.

Killers of the Flower Moon is written by Martin Scorsese and Eric Roth and directed by Scorsese.

The film reunites Scorsese with DiCaprio and De Niro, his frequent collaborators. The film is Scorsese's first since The Irishman, starring De Niro, released in 2019.

Advertisement

Apple TV+ released a teaser trailer for the movie in May. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival the same month.

Killers of the Flower Moon will open in select theaters Oct. 6 before a wide release Oct. 20. The film will later stream on Apple TV+.

Cannes Film Festival: 'Firebrand,' 'Killers of the Flower Moon' premiere

Jude Law (L) and Alicia Vikander attend the premiere of "Firebrand" at the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on May 22, 2023. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Killers of the Flower Moon' teaser introduces Martin Scorsese epic Julia Roberts celebrates 'true love' on 21st anniversary with Danny Moder 'Sex Education' to end with Season 4; Netflix shares teaser, premiere date

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible' delivers complex summer thrills
Movies // 21 minutes ago
Movie review: 'Mission: Impossible' delivers complex summer thrills
LOS ANGELES, July 5 (UPI) -- "Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One," in theaters July 12, further develops the franchise's trademarks with lots of new surprises.
'Your Christmas or Mine?' sequel coming to Prime Video in December
Movies // 2 days ago
'Your Christmas or Mine?' sequel coming to Prime Video in December
July 3 (UPI) -- Asa Butterfield and Cora Kirk will return to star in a sequel to the romantic comedy "Your Christmas or Mine?"
Movie review: 'Joy Ride' provides outrageous laughs, sincere emotions
Movies // 2 days ago
Movie review: 'Joy Ride' provides outrageous laughs, sincere emotions
LOS ANGELES, July 3 (UPI) -- "Joy Ride," in theaters Friday, balances raunchy comedy with heartfelt emotions.
'Indiana Jones' tops North American box office with $60M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Indiana Jones' tops North American box office with $60M
July 2 (UPI) -- "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $60 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Sly' trailer: Sylvester Stallone reflects in Netflix documentary
Movies // 5 days ago
'Sly' trailer: Sylvester Stallone reflects in Netflix documentary
June 30 (UPI) -- "Sly," a new film exploring the life and career of "Rocky" star Sylvester Stallone, is coming to Netflix.
Leslye Headland to direct 'Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film at Netflix
Movies // 6 days ago
Leslye Headland to direct 'Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' film at Netflix
June 29 (UPI) -- "Russian Doll" co-creator Leslye Headland will direct an adaptation of the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" at Netflix.
Lana Condor, Jane Fonda attend 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' premiere
Movies // 6 days ago
Lana Condor, Jane Fonda attend 'Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken' premiere
June 29 (UPI) -- Lana Condor, Annie Murphy and Jane Fonda attended the Los Angeles premiere of their film "Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken."
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
Movies // 6 days ago
'Retribution' trailer shows Liam Neeson track mysterious caller
June 28 (UPI) -- "Retribution," a remake of the Spanish action thriller "El desconocido," opens in theaters in August.
'Bird Box Barcelona' trailer introduces new threat
Movies // 1 week ago
'Bird Box Barcelona' trailer introduces new threat
June 28 (UPI) -- "Bird Box Barcelona," a new post-apocalyptic horror film starring Mario Casas, is coming to Netflix.
John Boyega, Teyonah Parris attend 'They Cloned Tyrone' premiere
Movies // 1 week ago
John Boyega, Teyonah Parris attend 'They Cloned Tyrone' premiere
June 28 (UPI) -- John Boyega and Teyonah Parris attended the Los Angeles premiere of "They Cloned Tyrone" sans co-star Jamie Foxx.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
Ashanti, Bebe Rexha to perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks event
Ashanti, Bebe Rexha to perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks event
Famous birthdays for July 4: Melissa Barrera, Eva Marie Saint
Famous birthdays for July 4: Melissa Barrera, Eva Marie Saint
Movie review: 'Joy Ride' provides outrageous laughs, sincere emotions
Movie review: 'Joy Ride' provides outrageous laughs, sincere emotions
Julia Roberts celebrates 'true love' on 21st anniversary with Danny Moder
Julia Roberts celebrates 'true love' on 21st anniversary with Danny Moder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement