Advertisement
TV
July 5, 2023 / 11:12 AM

'Sex Education' to end with Season 4; Netflix shares teaser, premiere date

By Annie Martin
1/3
Gillian Anderson plays Jean Milburn on the Netflix series "Sex Education." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
Gillian Anderson plays Jean Milburn on the Netflix series "Sex Education." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

July 5 (UPI) -- Sex Education will return for a fourth and final season on Netflix.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that Season 4 will be the show's last.

Advertisement

Sex Education is a comedy-drama series created by Laurie Nunn. The show follows Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield), the teenage son of a renowned sex therapist (Gillian Anderson), who starts his own sex therapy clinic at school.

Ncuti Gatwa, Emmy Mackey, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Alistair Petrie, Mimi Keene and Aimee Lou Wood also star.

"We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can't wait to share it with you," Nunn said in a statement.

Netflix shared a teaser for Season 4 that shows Otis (Butterfield) struggle to convey that he is a sex therapist at a college presentation.

"I just wanted to let you know a little about myself. I spend a lot of my free time thinking about sex. I live and breathe sex every day," he says. "Thinking about sex comes very naturally, because I learned everything I know about sex from my mom."

Advertisement

Sex Education Season 4 will premiere Sept. 21 on Netflix.

Cast members Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison and Rakhee Thakrar previously announced that they were leaving the series.

Butterfield will also star in an upcoming sequel to Your Christmas or Mine?, while Gatwa has been cast as the 15th Doctor on Doctor Who.

Read More

'Your Christmas or Mine?' sequel coming to Prime Video in December Twice performs 'Moonlight Sunrise,' 'Alcohol-Free' on 'Today' 'Insecure' released on Netflix, more HBO shows to follow What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Insecure' released on Netflix, more HBO shows to follow
TV // 2 days ago
'Insecure' released on Netflix, more HBO shows to follow
July 3 (UPI) -- "Insecure," a comedy-drama that stars Issa Rae, will stream on Netflix as part of a new licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.
'Vanderpump Rules': Ariana Madix returns to set in Season 11 photos
TV // 2 days ago
'Vanderpump Rules': Ariana Madix returns to set in Season 11 photos
July 3 (UPI) -- "Vanderpump Rules," a reality series that stars Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent, has started filming Season 11.
'Record of Ragnarok II' trailer: Humans, gods clash in Netflix anime
TV // 2 days ago
'Record of Ragnarok II' trailer: Humans, gods clash in Netflix anime
July 3 (UPI) -- "Record of Ragnarok," an anime adaptation of the Shinya Umeura and Takumi Fukui manga, will return with new episodes on Netflix.
Patricia Arquette confirms there won't be S2 of 'High Desert' on Apple TV+
TV // 2 days ago
Patricia Arquette confirms there won't be S2 of 'High Desert' on Apple TV+
July 2 (UPI) -- Actress and executive producer Patricia Arquette has announced her loopy Apple TV+ comedy, "High Desert," will not return for a second season.
Freeform cancels 'Single Drunk Female,' 'Watchful Eye'
TV // 4 days ago
Freeform cancels 'Single Drunk Female,' 'Watchful Eye'
July 1 (UPI) -- Cable TV network Freeform has canceled "Single Drunk Female" and "The Watchful Eye."
'Invasion' Season 2 coming to Apple TV+ in August
TV // 5 days ago
'Invasion' Season 2 coming to Apple TV+ in August
June 30 (UPI) -- "Invasion," a sci-fi series created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil, will return for a second season on Apple TV+.
'Sweet Magnolias' trailer: Season 3 brings new challenges, romantic surprises
TV // 5 days ago
'Sweet Magnolias' trailer: Season 3 brings new challenges, romantic surprises
June 30 (UPI) -- "Sweet Magnolias," a romantic drama series starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley, will return for a third season on Netflix.
Abbie Cornish: Dr. Cathy Mueller is 'incredibly in love' with Jack Ryan in S4
TV // 5 days ago
Abbie Cornish: Dr. Cathy Mueller is 'incredibly in love' with Jack Ryan in S4
NEW YORK, June 30 (UPI) -- Abbie Cornish says Dr. Cathy Mueller, the infectious disease expert she plays in the action-thriller, "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," is over the moon to reunite romantically with the titular hero in Season 4.
'Reservation Dogs' ending with Season 3
TV // 5 days ago
'Reservation Dogs' ending with Season 3
June 29 (UPI) -- On Thursday, FX announced the upcoming third season of "Reservation Dogs" will be its last.
'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3
TV // 5 days ago
'From': MGM+ renews sci-fi horror series for Season 3
June 29 (UPI) -- "From," a sci-fi horror series starring Harold Perrineau, will return for a third season on MGM+.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky spend July Fourth as family after addressing split rumors
Ashanti, Bebe Rexha to perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks event
Ashanti, Bebe Rexha to perform at Macy's 4th of July Fireworks event
Famous birthdays for July 4: Melissa Barrera, Eva Marie Saint
Famous birthdays for July 4: Melissa Barrera, Eva Marie Saint
Movie review: 'Joy Ride' provides outrageous laughs, sincere emotions
Movie review: 'Joy Ride' provides outrageous laughs, sincere emotions
Julia Roberts celebrates 'true love' on 21st anniversary with Danny Moder
Julia Roberts celebrates 'true love' on 21st anniversary with Danny Moder
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement