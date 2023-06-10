Advertisement
June 10, 2023 / 6:17 PM

Naomi Watts marries Billy Crudup

By Karen Butler
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts got married Friday in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Billy Crudup and Naomi Watts got married Friday in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 10 (UPI) -- The Loudest Voice actress Naomi Watts has confirmed she married The Morning Show star Billy Crudup.

"Hitched!" Watts captioned an Instagram photo of her and Crudup all dressed up, smiling and standing on courthouse steps.

Their celebrity friends were quick to offer their warmest wishes online.

"Yipeeeeeee!!!! Sending so much love!!" wrote Gwyneth Paltrow.

"Oh I love these two people!" said Sarah Silverman.

"CONGRATS YOU TWO!!!!!" posted Justin Theroux.

The New York Post said the couple wore matching rings and wedding attire, with Watts carrying a bouquet of flowers, as they returned to their Manhattan apartment on Friday.

The Gypsy co-stars, both 54, have been together since 2017.

Watts has two children with her former beau Liev Schreiber. She previously dated the late actor Heath Ledger.

Crudup has a son with his ex-girlfriend Mary-Louise Parker. He also dated actress Claire Danes.

