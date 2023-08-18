Trending
Sam Asghari confirms divorce from Britney Spears

By Karen Butler
1/5
Sam Asghari has confirmed he and Britney Spears, his wife of a year, are divorcing. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sam Asghari has confirmed he and Britney Spears, his wife of a year, are divorcing. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Actor-model Sam Asghari has confirmed his split from pop music star Britney Spears.

"AFTER 6 YEARS OF LOVE AND COMMITMENT TO EACH OTHER MY WIFE AND I HAVE DECIDED TO END OUR JOURNEY TOGETHER," Asghari, 29, wrote on his Instagram Stories account Thursday.

"WE WILL HOLD ONTO THE LOVE AND RESPECT WE HAVE FOR EACH OTHER AND I WISH HER THE BEST ALWAYS."

"[Expletive] HAPPENS," he added. "ASKING FOR PRIVACY SEEMS REDICULOUS SO I WILL JUST ASK FOR EVERYONE INCLUDING MEDIA TO BE KIND AND THOUGHTFUL."

Numerous media outlets reported Wednesday that Asghari had filed for divorce from Spears, 41, after 14 months of marriage, but Asghari's social media message was the first confirmation from either of them.

Asghari's publicist also released a statement to People.com Thursday.

"There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," he said.

"However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."

Spears has been active on social media this week, but has not said anything about the breakup.

The comments section of her Instagram account has been turned off, however.

"Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar," she captioned a photo of her riding a horse on the beach.

Two additional posts highlight drawings -- one of a sleeping woman and the other of two people, one holding a bottle with a tiny man inside, the other with birds in the hood of their jacket.

"Sometimes you see more with your eyes closed," Spears said of the first sketch.

Of the second artwork, Spears said: "How do you read this ??? It's interesting !!! I see it as a message in a bottle !!! Or a baby who needs to get out !!! They whisper the poison like in Alice In Wonderland and they wait to see if they have the cure !!! Wise birds know who they are."

Spears legally won the right to have the conservatorship her family placed her under in 2008 ended in 2021.

During that time, Spears had no legal authority regarding her own medical decisions or contracts, including a legal marriage.

Spears is the mother of sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

