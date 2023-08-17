Trending
Aug. 17, 2023

Reports: Britney Spears and Sam Asghari split after 14 months of marriage

By Karen Butler

Britney Spears has reportedly split from her husband Sam Asghari. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Britney Spears has reportedly split from her husband Sam Asghari. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Britney Spears and her husband, model Sam Asghari, are divorcing after 14 months of marriage, according to multiple media outlets.

TMZ broke the news Wednesday, stating Asghari, 29, moved out of the marital home after becoming frustrated with 41-year-old Spears' erratic behavior and accusing her of cheating on him.

People.com also confirmed the separation with numerous unnamed sources, stating Asghari filed for divorce Wednesday.

"They're separated and it's best for Britney," NBC News cited one unnamed insider as saying.

E! News said their representatives have not responded to requests for comment.

Spears met Asghari in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video and exchanged wedding vows in June 2022.

They have not publicly addressed the breakup reports.

Spears legally won the right to have the conservatorship her family placed her under in 2008 ended in 2021.

During that time, Spears had no legal authority regarding her own medical decisions or contracts, including a legal marriage.

Spears is the mother of sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

