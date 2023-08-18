Three-day fan event planned in NYC for Robert De Niro's 80th birthday

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A three-day fan event dubbed "De Niro Con" is being planned in New York City in honor of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro's 80th birthday.

The April 2024 event will include "screenings, conversations, immersive experiences, exhibits, special guests, and more," according to a press release from organizers Tribeca Film.

It's the big Eight O for Robert De Niro himself. Join us in wishing him a very special Happy Birthday with the stars of #Tribeca2023 and continue the celebration of his body of work in April 2024 at De Niro Con. Learn more or purchase your passes now https://t.co/85NY9REAZG pic.twitter.com/0ByJizkEZR— Tribeca (@Tribeca) August 17, 2023

According to Tribeca's website, tickets are now on sale ranging in price from $150 to $3,500.

De Niro turned 80 Thursday. He will soon be seen in the film Killers of the Flower Moon. He has also starred in the classics Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, The Godfather Part II, Goodfellas and Meet the Parents. He also is the co-founder of the annual Tribeca Film Festival.