Aug. 18, 2023 / 8:02 AM

Three-day fan event planned in NYC for Robert De Niro's 80th birthday

By Karen Butler
A three-day fan event called "De Niro Con" is being planned for April in New York. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A three-day fan event dubbed "De Niro Con" is being planned in New York City in honor of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro's 80th birthday.

The April 2024 event will include "screenings, conversations, immersive experiences, exhibits, special guests, and more," according to a press release from organizers Tribeca Film.

According to Tribeca's website, tickets are now on sale ranging in price from $150 to $3,500.

De Niro turned 80 Thursday. He will soon be seen in the film Killers of the Flower Moon. He has also starred in the classics Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, The Godfather Part II, Goodfellas and Meet the Parents. He also is the co-founder of the annual Tribeca Film Festival.

People.com reported that a star-studded birthday dinner was held for De Niro in New York Thursday.

Guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell, Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, Christopher Walken, Al Sharpton, Andrew Cuomo, Chazz Palminteri, David Blaine Bette Midler and Jane Krakowski.

Robert De Niro turns 80: a look back

Robert De Niro speaks at the ppening ceremonies of the second annual Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on May 6, 2003. De Niro is a co-founder of the festival. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

