June 11 (UPI) -- Robert De Niro praised how the Tribeca Film Festival will be taking place across drive-in movie theaters due to the COVID-19 pandemic while appearing on The Tonight Show.

"I'd be surprised if other people are not going to come up with that because that seems like the safest thing you can do with a bunch of people in their own cars," De Niro told host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

The Tribeca Film Festival will be presenting a curated selection of new, classic and independent films along with special music and sporting events in drive-in theaters located in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York starting on July 2.

Tickets go on sale June 22. The full programming line-up will be announced at a later date. De Niro is the co-founder of Tribeca Enterprises and the Tribeca Film Festival.

Tribeca Drive-In will be giving free tickets to essential workers and a percentage of the proceeds will go to Black Lives Matter.

De Niro also briefly discussed his next film with director Martin Scorsese titled Killers of the Flower Moon. Apple is financing and serving as the creative studio for the project which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

"We're waiting when we can actually start because of the virus," De Niro said about the production.