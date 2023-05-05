Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 5, 2023 / 3:20 PM

Keke Palmer announces new album and movie 'Big Boss'

By Tonya Pendleton
1/5
Keke Palmer arrives on the red carpet at TIME100 Next Gala in October 2022 in New York City. She announced a new album and a new movie "Big Boss" coming May 12 on her own KeyTV. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Keke Palmer arrives on the red carpet at TIME100 Next Gala in October 2022 in New York City. She announced a new album and a new movie "Big Boss" coming May 12 on her own KeyTV. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- Keke Palmer appeared on CBS Mornings today with Gayle King, Vladimir Duthiers, Nate Burleson and Tony Dokoupil to talk about her new movie project Big Boss. But it won't be released in theaters. Instead, it will debut on Palmer's network KeyTV.

She announced the entertainment platform in November. Fresh off the Met Gala on Monday, the 29-year-old Nope actress stopped by the CBS Studios to share her new releases.

Advertisement

"The mission is really to give more voices to the BIPOC creators," Palmer told the CBS Mornings squad. "For me, digitally, I found my voice. It was an opportunity for me to produce my own content, create my own narrative for the kind of entertainer I wanted to be, and through that, I was able to have great brand partnerships."

Advertisement

Big Boss is a semi-autographical look at her life, which stars her real-life mother, Sharon Palmer, who is also her manager.

In the trailer shown on CBS Mornings, Sharon shows support for her daughter who is experiencing some issues with her growing fame. Palmer says, "I'm too Hollywood for real people, and too real for Hollywood." Her mother says 'So what, you're different you don't fit in -- so that's why you stand out.'"

But in the movie, the women acknowledge that their relationship has its challenges.

"She started off as my acting coach, my manager and now she's my business partner," Keke said. "Those things are great. I'm so blessed to not only have a great parent but to have a passion shared with a parent."

She added, "But the reality is that my job also became overwhelming for me. I started to feel so much pressure for everything my parents sacrificed for me to do what I did. Then it became a painful kind of bond because it reminded me of what I sacrificed and what I could be losing."

Advertisement

Palmer directed and says that it was a different kind of challenge.

"I grew up on sets with people like Tyler Perry who were doing everything and I feel like that's why I thought I could do it, and wanted to do it," she says. "But it is unique. I'm interested to see how I'd do when I'm not in it."

Palmer and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, the brother of Insecure actor Sarunus Jackson welcomed son Leodis in February. She says family is the backbone of her success.

"What I show in Big Boss is that even when times would get hard or I would run away from my safe place trying to see the world, and see what I could do without them, or what I had to do without them, they were always there in the background waiting for me."

Advertisement

Big Boss the movie and album are coming on May 12.

Keke Palmer turns 29: a look back

Keke Palmer arrives for the 7th Annual Family Television Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on November 30, 2005. Palmer got her start in Hollywood as a child actor and appeared in "Barbershop 2: Back in Business" the year prior. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to watch, what to expect Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Kate Bush, George Michael among Class of 2023

Latest Headlines

EXO's Baekhyun surprises fans with 'Bambi' dance practice video
Music // 8 minutes ago
EXO's Baekhyun surprises fans with 'Bambi' dance practice video
May 5 (UPI) -- K-pop star Baekhyun released a dance practice video for his song "Bambi" two years after its release.
'Below Deck' alum Kate Chastain gives birth to first child
Entertainment News // 43 minutes ago
'Below Deck' alum Kate Chastain gives birth to first child
May 5 (UPI) -- "Below Deck" alum Kate Chastain welcomed her first child, son Sullivan Cay.
'Doctor Who': Jonathan Groff cast in 'mysterious' new role
TV // 1 hour ago
'Doctor Who': Jonathan Groff cast in 'mysterious' new role
May 5 (UPI) -- "Glee" actor Jonathan Groff has joined the cast of the BBC series "Doctor Who."
MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to watch, what to expect
May 5 (UPI) -- The MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place Sunday at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.
Vin Diesel teaches 'Fast X' son 'to be a survivor'
Movies // 2 hours ago
Vin Diesel teaches 'Fast X' son 'to be a survivor'
May 5 (UPI) -- A new "Fast X" featurette has Vin Diesel speak about Dominic Toretto's son and the lessons he wishes to impart, through car chases.
'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller
TV // 2 hours ago
'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller
May 5 (UPI) -- "Special Ops: Lioness," a new series from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, is coming to Paramount+.
Prince honored with highway renaming, purple signs
Music // 3 hours ago
Prince honored with highway renaming, purple signs
May 5 (UPI) -- Prince will be honored with a seven-mile stretch of highway named after him, seven years after his death.
'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works
TV // 3 hours ago
'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works
May 5 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone" will conclude with its fifth and final season on Paramount Network, with a sequel series slated to premiere in December.
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subtract' album
Music // 6 hours ago
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subtract' album
May 5 (UPI) -- After winning a victory in a copyright case, Ed Sheeran releases his studio album "Subtract."
Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series
May 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson and other artists will perform as part of the "Today" summer concert series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement