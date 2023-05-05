Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
May 5, 2023 / 1:28 PM

MTV Movie & TV Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
1/5
Tom Cruise and "Top Gun: Maverick" are nominated at the MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tom Cruise and "Top Gun: Maverick" are nominated at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 5 (UPI) -- The MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place Sunday in Los Angeles.

MTV presents the fan-voted awards show to honor fan favorites in film and television.

Advertisement

This year's ceremony will be held at Barker Hangar and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

The show will air without a host. Drew Barrymore announced Thursday that she was stepping down as host in support of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Barrymore will return to host in 2024.

Top Gun: Maverick leads the film nominees with six nominations, while The Last of Us and Stranger Things lead the TV categories.

How to watch

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

Participants

The show will air without a host due to Drew Barrymore dropping out. In addition, the red carpet has been canceled.

Nominations

Top Gun: Maverick leads the film categories with six nominations, including Best Movie.

The Last of Us and Stranger Things lead the TV categories with six nominations each. Both series are nominated for Best Show.

In the unscripted categories, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules each have two nominations.

Advertisement

This year's ceremony recombines the scripted and unscripted categories into one event.

Read More

2023 awards show schedule: How to watch 'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works 'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Vin Diesel teaches 'Fast X' son 'to be a survivor'
Movies // 31 minutes ago
Vin Diesel teaches 'Fast X' son 'to be a survivor'
May 5 (UPI) -- A new "Fast X" featurette has Vin Diesel speak about Dominic Toretto's son and the lessons he wishes to impart, through car chases.
'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller
TV // 1 hour ago
'Special Ops: Lioness' photos introduce Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman spy thriller
May 5 (UPI) -- "Special Ops: Lioness," a new series from "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan starring Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, is coming to Paramount+.
Prince honored with highway renaming, purple signs
Music // 1 hour ago
Prince honored with highway renaming, purple signs
May 5 (UPI) -- Prince will be honored with a seven-mile stretch of highway named after him, seven years after his death.
'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works
TV // 2 hours ago
'Yellowstone' to end with Season 5, sequel series in the works
May 5 (UPI) -- "Yellowstone" will conclude with its fifth and final season on Paramount Network, with a sequel series slated to premiere in December.
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subtract' album
Music // 4 hours ago
Ed Sheeran releases 'Subtract' album
May 5 (UPI) -- After winning a victory in a copyright case, Ed Sheeran releases his studio album "Subtract."
Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G join 'Today' summer concert series
May 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice, Kim Petras, Karol G, Jonas Brothers, Kelly Clarkson and other artists will perform as part of the "Today" summer concert series.
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Drag Isn't Dangerous' telethon: How to watch, what to expect
May 5 (UPI) -- Several drag stars and allies will perform -- live and in pre-taped appearances -- on Sunday on the "Drag Isn't Dangerous" Telethon.
'Degrassi' actress Lauren Collins celebrates birth of second child
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Degrassi' actress Lauren Collins celebrates birth of second child
May 5 (UPI) -- Lauren Collins, who played Paige Michalchuk on "Degrassi: The Next Generation," welcomed a son with her husband, Jonathan Malen.
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold gives birth to second child: 'We are so in love'
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'DWTS' pro Lindsay Arnold gives birth to second child: 'We are so in love'
May 5 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" pro Lindsay Arnold welcomed her second child, a daughter, with her husband, Sam Cusick.
Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Billie Lourd, Mark Hamill honor Carrie Fisher at Walk of Fame ceremony
May 5 (UPI) -- Carrie Fisher received a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star with her daughter, Billie Lourd, and "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill in attendance.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has pitch for how to reboot 'The Mighty Ducks'
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Emilio Estevez has plans for multiple 'Young Guns' sequels
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Lance Armstrong, Ronda Rousey join William Shatner's 'Stars on Mars'
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
Hospitalized Jamie Foxx thanks fans for support
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
University of Florida awards honorary degree to Gainesville native Tom Petty
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement