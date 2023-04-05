MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Last of Us' lead nominations

April 5 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
This year's awards show will take place May 7 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.
|Advertisement
April 5 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. This year's awards show will take place May 7 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.
April 5 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
This year's awards show will take place May 7 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.
Top Gun: Maverick leads the film categories with six nominations, including Best Movie and Best Performance in a Movie and Best Hero for Tom Cruise.
The Last of Us and Stranger Things lead the TV categories with six nominations each. Both series are nominated for Best Show.
In the unscripted categories, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules all earned two nominations.
This year's ceremony will combine the scripted and unscripted categories into one event.
Drew Barrymore will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Fans voting begins today and will run through April 17.
The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees include:
Best Movie
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Show
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
Best Docu-Reality Series
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
All-Store Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
Breakthrough Performance
Bad Bunny, Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies