April 5, 2023 / 12:42 PM

MTV Movie & TV Awards: 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Last of Us' lead nominations

By Annie Martin
1/5
Drew Barrymore will host the MTV Movie &amp; TV Awards in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Drew Barrymore will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

This year's awards show will take place May 7 at Barker Hangar in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

Top Gun: Maverick leads the film categories with six nominations, including Best Movie and Best Performance in a Movie and Best Hero for Tom Cruise.

The Last of Us and Stranger Things lead the TV categories with six nominations each. Both series are nominated for Best Show.

In the unscripted categories, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul's Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules all earned two nominations.

This year's ceremony will combine the scripted and unscripted categories into one event.

Drew Barrymore will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Fans voting begins today and will run through April 17.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards nominees include:

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Store Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny, Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott, Bodies Bodies Bodies

