Feb. 28, 2023 / 7:28 AM

Keke Palmer announces birth of first child; shares photos of newborn son

By Karen Butler
Keke Palmer has confirmed she is a first-time mom. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Keke Palmer has confirmed she is a first-time mom. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Nope and True Jackson actress Keke Palmer announced on Instagram that she has given birth to her first child, a son she and her boyfriend Darius Jackson named Leo.
Palmer, 29, revealed her pregnancy in December while she was guest hosting Saturday Night Live.

On Monday, she posted on Instagram a video of her and Jackson excitedly heading to the hospital, as well as a gallery of photos showing them and their newborn baby.

"1. Only 48hrs of being parents! 2. Darius always made me playlists when we first started dating, "Someone" by El Debarge was a favorite. We became each other's someone and made a someone, look at God!" Palmer wrote.

"3. The baby love Rolling Ray, cause purrr. 4. "I'm not hiding the world from my son, I'm hiding my son from the world." Hahaha 5. I'm just playing, my baby face is on this slide. 6. And this slide Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo."

The post has already gotten nearly 1.7 million "likes."

