Entertainment News
Feb. 13, 2023 / 10:20 AM

Jennifer Aniston shares throwback photo with parents on her 54th birthday

By Annie Martin
Jennifer Aniston posted a childhood photo with her late parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow, on her birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.
Jennifer Aniston posted a childhood photo with her late parents, John Aniston and Nancy Dow, on her birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston was feeling reflective on her 54th birthday.

The actress marked the occasion Sunday by posting a childhood photo with her late parents, actor John Aniston and actress Nancy Dow.

The picture shows John Aniston holding a young Aniston as he poses with Dow at the beach.

"Thinking about these two humans that created me as I bask in the afterglow of a beautiful birthday," Aniston captioned the post.

"Thank you ALL for my beautiful birthday wishes. I felt sooooo much love from so many and ALL of it is going to carry me through this wild and beautifully unknown year ahead. I love you!" she said.

Model Naomi Campbell, comedian Chelsea Handler and actress Kate Hudson were among those to show love for Aniston in the comments.

"Happy Birthday, you beautiful tush!!! I'm glad you are surrounded by such love," Handler wrote.

Dow died at age 79 in 2016, while John Aniston died at age 89 in November. Aniston paid tribute to her dad on Instagram following his death.

"You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time. Don't forget to visit," she wrote.

Aniston is known for playing Rachel Green on Friends and now portrays Alex Levy on The Morning Show. She and Reese Witherspoon wrapped filming on The Morning Show Season 3 last week.

Jennifer Aniston's career: 'Friends,' red carpets, awards

Left to right, "Friends" co-stars Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston arrive at the Fire & Ice Ball in Los Angeles on December 3, 1997. "Friends," a long-running sitcom came to a close in May 2004, after one Emmy win in 2002 and 31 nominations. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon wrap filming on 'The Morning Show' Season 3

