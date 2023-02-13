Advertisement
Blake Lively appears to give birth to 4th child with Ryan Reynolds

By Annie Martin
1/5
Blake Lively shared a photo after seemingly giving birth to her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Blake Lively shared a photo after seemingly giving birth to her fourth child with Ryan Reynolds. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds appear to have a new baby.

Lively, 35, shared a photo Sunday on Instagram after seemingly giving birth to her fourth child with Reynolds, 46.

The picture shows Lively posing with Reynolds and his mom, Tammy. Lively also included a photo of the homemade food they enjoyed on Super Bowl Sunday.

"Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy," she captioned the post.

Fans pointed out that Lively no longer has a baby bump and congratulated the actress in the comments.

Lively and Reynolds married in September 2012 and have three daughters, James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The couple announced in September 2022 that they were expecting their fourth child.

Reynolds said on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that he was reconsidering performing his own stunts with a fourth child on the way. He also said on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he was "very excited" to welcome another child.

Lively showed her baby bump during a festive outing with Reynolds in December.

In Photos: Blake Lively

Blake Lively arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Mr. Turner" during the 67th annual Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France on May 15, 2014. UPI/David Silpa | License Photo

