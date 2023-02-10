Trending
Feb. 10, 2023

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon wrap filming on 'The Morning Show' Season 3

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jennifer Aniston (L), Reese Witherspoon and "The Morning Show" cast and crew completed filming Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
Jennifer Aniston (L), Reese Witherspoon and "The Morning Show" cast and crew completed filming Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon have wrapped filming on Season 3.

Aniston, 53, and Witherspoon, 46, shared photos and videos this week after completing filming on Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series.

Aniston celebrated Thursday on Instagram.

"That's a wrap on Season 3," she captioned her post. "Love love LOVE this @themorningshow crew -- So much more to come!!"

Witherspoon had posted photos, including a picture with Season 3 cast member Jon Hamm, on Wednesday.

"Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY!" she wrote.

The Morning Show is based on the Brian Stelter book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. The series follows the cast and crew of The Morning Show, a fictional morning news program in Manhattan.

Juliana Margulies, Nicole Beharie and Tig Notaro will also appear in Season 3.

Apple TV+ has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.

