Feb. 9, 2023 / 9:43 AM

Tom Schwartz thinks he's 'undateable' after Katie Maloney split

By Annie Martin
1/2
Tom Schwartz discussed his dating prospects following his divorce from Katie Maloney. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Tom Schwartz discussed his dating prospects following his divorce from Katie Maloney. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Tom Schwartz thinks he's "undateable" in the wake of his split from his ex-wife, Katie Maloney.

The 40-year-old television personality discussed his dating prospects on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live following his divorce from Maloney, 36.

Schwartz appeared on the show with his Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval. The pair played a game where they answered questions by holding up an "Agree" or "Disagree" sign.

When asked if they think Maloney will remarry before Schwartz, both Schwartz and Sandoval held up "Agree" signs.

"I'm out of the game forever," Schwartz said. "I don't think I'll ever get married again."

"I'll fall in love; I just don't think I'll ever get married again," he added.

Schwartz denied he has his eye on someone else in the Bravo universe and denied hooking up with Shep Rose's ex-girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green.

"No, I love Shep," Schwartz said. "Shep's my boy, he's a maverick."

"But I like Taylor a lot. Like, every time I see her, my face lights up. I think I'm kind of undateable, Andy," he told WWHL host Andy Cohen. "I'm not being self-deprecating."

Schwartz and Maloney settled their divorce in September after announcing their split in March 2022 after 12 years together.

Schwartz has since been linked to Raquel Leviss.

