Sept. 27, 2022 / 10:51 AM

'Vanderpump Rules' stars Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz settle divorce

By Annie Martin
Katie Maloney (L) and Tom Schwartz reached a settlement in their divorce following their split in March. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bb6100fca76c985c000e0898eaa68ad9/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have reached a settlement in their divorce.

People reported Monday that the former couple came to an agreement last week.

Maloney and Schwartz both waived claims to current or future spousal support and said they've come to an uncontested agreement on how to divide their shared assets.

The pair must now wait for a judge to sign off on the paperwork and finalize their divorce.

E! News confirmed the news.

Maloney and Schwartz announced their split in March after 12 years together.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose," Maloney said at the time. "We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship."

Schwartz said Maloney initiated the split.

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it," he said. "It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy."

Maloney and Schwartz married in August 2016 but weren't legally wed until 2019. The pair have starred together on Vanderpump Rules since the show's premiere in 2013.

