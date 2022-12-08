Breaking News
WNBA star Brittney Griner released from Russian prison in swap
Dec. 8, 2022 / 10:34 AM

Toni Collette, husband Dave Galafassi headed for divorce

By Annie Martin
Toni Collette announced her split from Dave Galafassi after photos surfaced of him kissing another woman. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Toni Collette announced her split from Dave Galafassi after photos surfaced of him kissing another woman. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Toni Collette and her husband, musician Dave Galafassi, are headed for divorce.

The 50-year-old actress announced her split from Galafassi in a joint statement Wednesday on Instagram.

"After a substantial period of separation, it is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We're united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other," the pair wrote. "Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape."

"We're thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks," they said.

Collette shared the news after photos surfaced of Galafassi kissing another woman on a beach in Sydney, Australia.

Collette and Galafassi married in January 2003 and have two children, daughter Sage Florence, 14, and son Arlo Robert, 11.

Collette is known for such films as The Sixth Sense, Little Miss Sunshine and Hereditary. She will star with Robert Pattinson in the upcoming sci-fi drama Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon-ho.

Read More

