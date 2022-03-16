Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 16, 2022 / 9:23 AM

'Vanderpump Rules' couple Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney split up

By Annie Martin
1/2
'Vanderpump Rules' couple Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney split up
Tom Schwartz (R) and Katie Maloney have separated after 12 years together. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are headed for divorce.

The television personalities confirmed Tuesday that they have separated after 12 years together.

Advertisement

Schwartz shared the news on Instagram and said Maloney initiated the split.

"Katie & I are separating. I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful," Schwartz wrote. "Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I'm not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song."

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he said.

Schwartz asked for fans "to please be kind" as he and Maloney navigate the split. He said they had "some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship."

Advertisement

"I'm talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love & being a better partner," Schwartz said.

Maloney confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose," Maloney wrote.

"We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship," she said. "Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness."

Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss and Kristen Doute showed their support for Schwartz in the comments.

Advertisement

"Sending love Katie," Leviss wrote.

"I love you mama," Doute said.

Schwartz and Maloney married in California in August 2016 but didn't file the official paperwork to be legally wed until 2019. The pair have starred together on Vanderpump Rules since the show's premiere in 2013.

Vanderpump Rules follows former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump and the staff of her restaurants. The series completed its ninth season on Bravo in January.

Read More

Kandi Burruss loves 'Porsha's Family Matters': 'I watched every episode' Sandra Bullock shares 'The Lost City' bloopers on 'The Late Show' 'Love is Blind' star Shaina Hurley is engaged What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Heartstopper' teaser features young LGBTQ romance
TV // 25 minutes ago
'Heartstopper' teaser features young LGBTQ romance
March 16 (UPI) -- "Heartstopper," a new teen drama series based on the Alice Oseman graphic novels, is coming to Netflix in April.
'Licorice Pizza' wins big at National Board of Review awards gala
Entertainment News // 47 minutes ago
'Licorice Pizza' wins big at National Board of Review awards gala
March 16 (UPI) -- "Licorice Pizza," Will Smith and Rachel Zegler were among the winners at the National Board of Review awards gala.
Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia to lead 'Bachelorette' S19
TV // 2 hours ago
Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia to lead 'Bachelorette' S19
March 16 (UPI) -- Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will both headline "The Bachelorette" Season 19, ABC has announced, following the finale of "The Bachelor" Season 26.
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
March 16 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating French painter Rosa Bonheur on what would have been her 200th birthday, with a new Doodle.
Amy Schumer: 'Life & Beth' role shows her at most vulnerable
TV // 6 hours ago
Amy Schumer: 'Life & Beth' role shows her at most vulnerable
LOS ANGELES, March 16 (UPI) -- Amy Schumer says her new Hulu series, "Life & Beth," premiering Friday on Hulu, shows her at her most vulnerable.
Famous birthdays for March 16: Lauren Graham, Chuck Woolery
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 16: Lauren Graham, Chuck Woolery
March 16 (UPI) -- Actor Lauren Graham turns 55 and game-show host Chuck Woolery turns 81, among the famous birthdays for March 16.
CBS to air Whitney Houston special featuring never-before-seen footage
TV // 10 hours ago
CBS to air Whitney Houston special featuring never-before-seen footage
March 15 (UPI) -- Entertainment Tonight will release unseen footage of Whitney Houston as part of a new CBS special that will honor her life and legacy, it was announced Tuesday.
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
TV // 12 hours ago
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
March 15 (UPI) -- "The Vampire Diaries" alum Paul Wesley will play Captain James T. Kirk in Season 2 of the Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," the streaming service announced.
'Puss in Boots' loses eight of his nine lives in 'Last Wish' trailer
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Puss in Boots' loses eight of his nine lives in 'Last Wish' trailer
March 15 (UPI) -- Antonio Banderas is back as daring outlaw Puss in Boots in the new trailer for upcoming animated film, "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish."
Stray Kids push their limits in 'Maniac' music video teaser
Music // 20 hours ago
Stray Kids push their limits in 'Maniac' music video teaser
March 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids shared a new preview of its music video for "Maniac," the title track from its EP "Oddinary."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk in Season 2 of 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
Sandra Bullock shares 'The Lost City' bloopers on 'The Late Show'
Sandra Bullock shares 'The Lost City' bloopers on 'The Late Show'
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
Wrestling legend, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall dies at 63
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
Google honors French painter Rosa Bonheur with new Doodle
'Puss in Boots' loses eight of his nine lives in 'Last Wish' trailer
'Puss in Boots' loses eight of his nine lives in 'Last Wish' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement