'Vanderpump Rules' couple Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney split up

Tom Schwartz (R) and Katie Maloney have separated after 12 years together. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules couple Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney are headed for divorce. The television personalities confirmed Tuesday that they have separated after 12 years together. Advertisement

Schwartz shared the news on Instagram and said Maloney initiated the split.

"Katie & I are separating. I'm not quite ready to use the 'D' word bc it's too painful," Schwartz wrote. "Yes my heart aches but I'll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I'm not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song."

"Fully respect Katie's decision and we've had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy," he said.

Schwartz asked for fans "to please be kind" as he and Maloney navigate the split. He said they had "some of the most blissful, romantic, fun times humanely possible over the course of our relationship."

"I'm talking heaven on earth level joy. She taught me so much about love & being a better partner," Schwartz said.

Maloney confirmed the news in a post on her own account.

"After 12 years on an adventure through life together Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose," Maloney wrote.

"We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship," she said. "Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another's happiness."

Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss and Kristen Doute showed their support for Schwartz in the comments.

"Sending love Katie," Leviss wrote.

"I love you mama," Doute said.

Schwartz and Maloney married in California in August 2016 but didn't file the official paperwork to be legally wed until 2019. The pair have starred together on Vanderpump Rules since the show's premiere in 2013.

Vanderpump Rules follows former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump and the staff of her restaurants. The series completed its ninth season on Bravo in January.