Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Feb. 8, 2023 / 10:47 AM

Madonna calls out 'ageism and misogyny' after Grammys appearance

By Annie Martin
1/5
Madonna responded to criticism of her "new face" at the Grammy Awards. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI
Madonna responded to criticism of her "new face" at the Grammy Awards. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Madonna is calling out critics for "ageism and misogyny" following her appearance at the Grammys.

In a post Tuesday, the 64-year-old singer and actress responded to criticism of her "new face" at the Grammy Awards.

Advertisement

Madonna introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith on stage at the Grammys, which took place Sunday in Los Angeles.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!" the singer wrote.

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous," she added.

Advertisement

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come," she said. "In the words of Beyonce 'You-won't break my soul.'"

Madonna ended her post by saying she will continue to push boundaries.

"I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life," she said.

Smith and Petras won a Grammy for Best Duo/Group Performance for their song "Unholy," making Petras the first transgender woman to win in the category.

Advertisement

Other big winners at the Grammys included Beyoncé, who set a new record for the most Grammy wins of all time with 32 awards.

Stars walk the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet

Left to right, Kim Petras, Sam Smith, Violet Chachki and Gottmik attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5, 2023. Smith and Petras are nominees. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Couples attend the 65th annual Grammy Awards Beyoncé sets Grammy record with 32nd win 2023 awards show schedule: How to watch

Latest Headlines

'The Night Agent' teaser introduces new series from 'The Shield' creator
TV // 34 minutes ago
'The Night Agent' teaser introduces new series from 'The Shield' creator
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "The Night Agent," a new action-thriller series from "The Shield" creator Shawn Ryan, is coming to Netflix.
Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Jeremy Pope to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards
Entertainment News // 54 minutes ago
Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Jeremy Pope to be honored at GLAAD Media Awards
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope will receive awards at the GLAAD Media Awards.
Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy introduce newborn son Rome
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy introduce newborn son Rome
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Stars" couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy shared a photo and their baby boy's name.
'Quantum of Solace' actress Gemma Arterton confirms birth of first child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Quantum of Solace' actress Gemma Arterton confirms birth of first child
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Gemma Arterton welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband, Rory Keenan, in December.
John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
TV // 3 hours ago
John Cleese returning for 'Fawlty Towers' revival
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- John Cleese has announced he is working with his daughter Camilla and producers Matthew George and Rob Reiner on fresh episodes of his classic 1970s hotel comedy, "Fawlty Towers."
MTV Movie & TV Awards set for May 7 in Los Angeles
Movies // 3 hours ago
MTV Movie & TV Awards set for May 7 in Los Angeles
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony has been scheduled for May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.
Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Wednesday's Google Doodle honors the modeling career and activism of the late Cacsmy Brutus, also known as Mama Cax.
Famous birthdays for Feb. 8: Mary Steenburgen, Robert Klein
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Feb. 8: Mary Steenburgen, Robert Klein
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Mary Steenburgen turns 70 and actor Seth Green turns 49, among the famous birthdays for Feb. 8.
Jay Park to release 'Love is Ugly' featuring Mamamoo's Hwasa
Music // 22 hours ago
Jay Park to release 'Love is Ugly' featuring Mamamoo's Hwasa
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jay Park shared a teaser and track list for his forthcoming single album "Yesterday."
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
TV // 22 hours ago
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "African Queens: Njinga," a new documentary narrated and executive produced by Jada Pinkett Smith, is coming to Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
'SNL:' Pedro Pascal can't stop laughing in hilarious restaurant sketch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement