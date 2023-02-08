Madonna calls out 'ageism and misogyny' after Grammys appearance

1/5

Madonna responded to criticism of her "new face" at the Grammy Awards.

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Madonna is calling out critics for "ageism and misogyny" following her appearance at the Grammys. In a post Tuesday, the 64-year-old singer and actress responded to criticism of her "new face" at the Grammy Awards. Advertisement

Madonna introduced Kim Petras and Sam Smith on stage at the Grammys, which took place Sunday in Los Angeles.

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim- Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone's face!!" the singer wrote.

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous," she added.

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I'm not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come," she said. "In the words of Beyonce 'You-won't break my soul.'"

Madonna ended her post by saying she will continue to push boundaries.

"I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior -pushing boundaries-Standing up to the patriarchy -and Most of all enjoying my life," she said.

Smith and Petras won a Grammy for Best Duo/Group Performance for their song "Unholy," making Petras the first transgender woman to win in the category.

Other big winners at the Grammys included Beyoncé, who set a new record for the most Grammy wins of all time with 32 awards.

