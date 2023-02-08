Trending
Feb. 8, 2023 / 12:59 PM

'Scream VI': Jenna Ortega is on the run in Super Bowl teaser trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jenna Ortega stars in the new horror movie "Scream VI." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Scream VI.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the horror movie Wednesday that will air Sunday during Super Bowl LVII.

The preview shows Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) and her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega) on the run from the killer Ghostface. In one scene, Sam (Barrera) and her friends must cross a ladder high-up between apartment buildings.

Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Dermot Mulroney and Samara Weaving also star.

Scream VI is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick and directed by Matt Bettinelli-Oplin and Tyler Gillett. The film is the sixth in the Scream franchise and is a sequel to the 2022 film Scream.

Paramount previously released a trailer featuring Panettiere as Kirby Reed, a character she first played in Scream 4 (2011).

Scream VI opens in theaters March 10.

Barrera is known for the Starz series Vida, while Ortega recently portrayed the title character on the Netflix series Wednesday.

'The Night Agent' teaser introduces new series from 'The Shield' creator 'Quantum of Solace' actress Gemma Arterton confirms birth of first child Madonna calls out 'ageism and misogyny' after Grammys appearance

Latest Headlines

MTV Movie & TV Awards set for May 7 in Los Angeles
Movies // 5 hours ago
MTV Movie & TV Awards set for May 7 in Los Angeles
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards ceremony has been scheduled for May 7 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles.
Movie review: 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' excites with showmanship, drama
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' excites with showmanship, drama
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 7 (UPI) -- "Magic Mike's Last Dance" captures the intimacy of exotic dance and elevates it to a spectacular scale on stage with showmanship and drama. The movie hits theaters Friday.
'Scoop': Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell join Prince Andrew interview film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Scoop': Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell join Prince Andrew interview film
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell will star in "Scoop," a Netflix film exploring the BBC's bombshell "Newsnight" interview with Prince Andrew.
Disney+: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is most-watched Marvel film premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Disney+: 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is most-watched Marvel film premiere
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Disney+ said the superhero blockbuster "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is the most-watched Marvel film premiere on the streaming service globally.
'White Men Can't Jump' photo shows Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls team up
Movies // 2 days ago
'White Men Can't Jump' photo shows Jack Harlow, Sinqua Walls team up
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- 20th Century Studios released the first image of Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls in "White Men Can't Jump" on Monday. The remake premieres May 19 on Hulu.
Movie review: 'Knock at the Cabin' spins wheels until anticlimax
Movies // 1 week ago
Movie review: 'Knock at the Cabin' spins wheels until anticlimax
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1 (UPI) -- M. Night Shyamalan's adaptation of Paul Tremblay's "The Cabin at the End of the World" is well done but is likely to leave viewers feeling unsatisfied.
'Christmas Story,' 'Close Encounters' star Melinda Dillon dies at 83
Movies // 4 days ago
'Christmas Story,' 'Close Encounters' star Melinda Dillon dies at 83
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Melinda Dillon died Jan. 9 at age 83, her family announced via an online obituary.
Jennifer Grey: Gwen Shamblin preyed on the vulnerable with eating disorders
Movies // 5 days ago
Jennifer Grey: Gwen Shamblin preyed on the vulnerable with eating disorders
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Jennifer Grey, who plays Gwen Shamblin in the Lifetime movie "Starving for Salvation," said the faith-based weight loss guru manipulated people with eating disorders.
Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher attend 'Your Place or Mine' premiere
Movies // 5 days ago
Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher attend 'Your Place or Mine' premiere
Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Your Place or Mine," their romantic comedy for Netflix.
'The Covenant' trailer shows Jake Gyllenhaal on rescue mission
Movies // 6 days ago
'The Covenant' trailer shows Jake Gyllenhaal on rescue mission
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- "The Covenant," a war drama directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim, opens in theaters in April.
Trending Stories

Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Google Doodle honors Haitian American model, activist Mama Cax
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Cast calls 'Edge of History' series 'National Treasure' with normal people
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
Sundance movie review: 'My Animal' is a sexy, sensual werewolf saga
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
'African Queens: Njinga' trailer: Jada Pinkett Smith narrates Netflix docuseries
Meagan Good talks to Jennifer Hudson about Halle Berry, 'Harlem'
Meagan Good talks to Jennifer Hudson about Halle Berry, 'Harlem'
