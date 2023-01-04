Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 10:50 AM

Kenya Moore hopes Marc Daly divorce will be finalized 'soon'

By Annie Martin
1/3
Kenya Moore gave an update on her divorce from Marc Daly. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3221c1b8bc1ed1f1c8a18aa37c6411fd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kenya Moore gave an update on her divorce from Marc Daly. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Kenya Moore is still working to finalize her divorce from Marc Daly.

The 51-year-old television personality gave an update on her divorce during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

When asked when her divorce will be finalized, Moore said "I'm hoping soon."

She then called the process "the longest divorce ever," a title which WWHL host Andy Cohen said actually belongs to former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel.

Moore was also asked to share advice for Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, who split from her husband, Michael Darby, in April.

"Live your life, girl. Be happy," Moore said.

Moore and Daly split in September 2019 after two years of marriage. The pair have one child together, daughter Brooklyn.

Moore, who officially filed for divorce in August 2021, said at the RHOA Season 14 reunion in September that her divorce from Daly was at a "standstill."

Advertisement

"He's not asking for anything at this point. It's just at a standstill, so until we get a trial date or settle, it's still going to to continue to go on," she said.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo. The series also stars Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Celebrity splits of 2022

Toni Collette and Dave Galafassi
Toni Collette arrives for the world premiere of "Knives Out" during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2019. Collette, and her husband, musician Dave Galafassi, announced in a joint statement that they are divorcing after 19 years of marriage. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon defend their reaction to Mia, Wendy fight Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name Ana de Armas on filming stunts for 'John Wick' spinoff: 'I'm in pain' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Zach Braff wishes Florence Pugh a happy birthday after split
Entertainment News // 20 minutes ago
Zach Braff wishes Florence Pugh a happy birthday after split
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Zach Braff posted a tribute to Florence Pugh on her 27th birthday following their split.
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Kelly Osbourne recently welcomed her first child with Sid Wilson, her mom Sharon Osbourne confirmed on "The Talk."
Ana de Armas on filming stunts for 'John Wick' spinoff: 'I'm in pain'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Ana de Armas on filming stunts for 'John Wick' spinoff: 'I'm in pain'
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas discussed working with Keanu Reeves on the "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina."
Michelle Obama discusses favorite things with Stephen Colbert
TV // 2 hours ago
Michelle Obama discusses favorite things with Stephen Colbert
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Michelle Obama dropped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night to promote her new book, "The Light We Carry."
Christoph Waltz's 'Consultant' series to premiere Feb. 24 on Prime Video
TV // 3 hours ago
Christoph Waltz's 'Consultant' series to premiere Feb. 24 on Prime Video
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Christoph Waltz's new comedic-thriller series, "The Consultant," is set to premiere on Prime Video Feb. 24.
Chilli confirms Matthew Lawrence romance
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Chilli confirms Matthew Lawrence romance
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Chilli's publicist has confirmed the TLC singer is dating actor Matthew Lawrence.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 4: Jaeden Martell, Dafne Keen
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 4: Jaeden Martell, Dafne Keen
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Actor Jaeden Martell turns 20 and actor Dafne Keen turns 18, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 4.
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Hawkeye" and "Mayor of Kingstown" star Jeremy Renner posted a selfie from his hospital bed two days after suffering a horrific snow-plowing accident.
Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
TV // 20 hours ago
Korean drama series 'The Glory' makes Netflix Top 10 in U.S.
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A new South Korean drama The Glory, which began streaming in the last days of 2022, climbed to the top of various Netflix charts, according to data streaming tracking firm Flixpatrol.
Twice to release English-language single 'Moonlight Sunrise'
Music // 21 hours ago
Twice to release English-language single 'Moonlight Sunrise'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will release "Moonlight Sunrise," a pre-release track from their EP "Our Youth," in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Chilli confirms Matthew Lawrence romance
Chilli confirms Matthew Lawrence romance
Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow plow accident
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement