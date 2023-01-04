Kenya Moore hopes Marc Daly divorce will be finalized 'soon'

1/3

Kenya Moore gave an update on her divorce from Marc Daly. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Kenya Moore is still working to finalize her divorce from Marc Daly. The 51-year-old television personality gave an update on her divorce during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live. Advertisement

When asked when her divorce will be finalized, Moore said "I'm hoping soon."

She then called the process "the longest divorce ever," a title which WWHL host Andy Cohen said actually belongs to former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel.

Moore was also asked to share advice for Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, who split from her husband, Michael Darby, in April.

"Live your life, girl. Be happy," Moore said.

Moore and Daly split in September 2019 after two years of marriage. The pair have one child together, daughter Brooklyn.

Moore, who officially filed for divorce in August 2021, said at the RHOA Season 14 reunion in September that her divorce from Daly was at a "standstill."

Advertisement

"He's not asking for anything at this point. It's just at a standstill, so until we get a trial date or settle, it's still going to to continue to go on," she said.

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo. The series also stars Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton and Sanya Richards-Ross.

Celebrity splits of 2022