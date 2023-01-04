Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 4, 2023 / 9:41 AM

Ana de Armas on filming stunts for 'John Wick' spinoff: 'I'm in pain'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ana de Armas discussed working with Keanu Reeves on the "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bab918e4544aa3a9a2a4e4472d5229d1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Ana de Armas discussed working with Keanu Reeves on the "John Wick" spinoff "Ballerina." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Ana de Armas says she's "in pain" after filming stunts for the John Wick spinoff.

The 34-year-old actress discussed working with Keanu Reeves on the new film Ballerina during Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Advertisement

De Armas will play Rooney, a ballet dancer seeking revenge for the murder of her family. The character was previously portrayed by Unity Phelan in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum.

On The Tonight Show, De Armas said filming with Reeves has been an "awesome" experience but said the stunts have left her battered and bruised.

"We've been in Prague filming for four months. We still have one more month to go. And I'm in pain," she said. "You know, my body, my back. Everything hurts. I'm complaining. I'm sore. I'm bruised."

De Armas previously appeared in the James Bond movie No Time to Die but said Ballerina has been more demanding.

"Bond was 15 minutes. This is a whole movie. Another level," the actress said. "But the other day, Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts. And I'm like -- I can't complain anymore. I'm done. Because he is doing it!"

Advertisement

"He truly is the best," she added of Reeves, saying that the actor "never" complains.

Ballerina is directed by Len Wiseman and also stars Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, Norman Reedus and Gabriel Byrne.

De Armas is known for playing Marilyn Monroe in the recent film Blonde and is nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her performance.

Moments from the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Ana de Armas walks the red carpet for "Blonde" at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on September 8, 2022. Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Elvis' to screen free in 10 cities on late singer's birthday Al Roker to return to 'Today' after health issues 'Boston Strangler' photos: Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon star in true crime film What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Boston Strangler' photos: Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon star in true crime film
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Boston Strangler' photos: Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon star in true crime film
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "Boston Strangler," a new film starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon, is coming to Hulu in March.
'Avatar' tops North American box office for a 3rd weekend
Movies // 2 days ago
'Avatar' tops North American box office for a 3rd weekend
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $63.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'She Said' to stream on Peacock on Jan. 6
Movies // 4 days ago
'She Said' to stream on Peacock on Jan. 6
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The movie "She Said," starring Casey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, who play reporters who uncover the Hollywood sexual assault scandal that led to #MeToo heads to Peacock on Jan. 6.
Stan Lee documentary coming to Disney+ in 2023
Movies // 5 days ago
Stan Lee documentary coming to Disney+ in 2023
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Disney+ is developing a documentary about late Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee.
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
Movies // 6 days ago
'Avatar: The Way of Water' passes $1 billion at global box office
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed over $1 billion at the global box office in the two weeks since its release.
Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story
Movies // 1 week ago
Rohan Campbell: Horror sequel 'Halloween Ends' a love story
NEW YORK, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Rohan Campbell says he sees "Halloween Ends," which is out on DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday, as more of a romance than a horror movie.
'Avatar' tops holiday weekend box office with $56M
Movies // 1 week ago
'Avatar' tops holiday weekend box office with $56M
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- "Avatar: The Way of Water" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $56 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Brittany S. Hall sees her reflection in new 'Imani' poster
Movies // 1 week ago
Brittany S. Hall sees her reflection in new 'Imani' poster
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Brittany S. Hall stars in "Imani," a thriller coming next year that has a new poster and trailer and just announced a release date.
'Luther: The Fallen Sun' film coming to Netflix in March
Movies // 1 week ago
'Luther: The Fallen Sun' film coming to Netflix in March
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Luther: The Fallen Sun," a sequel film to "Luther" starring Idris Elba, is coming to Netflix.
'Jung_E' teaser introduces 'A.I. combat warrior' in Korean film
Movies // 1 week ago
'Jung_E' teaser introduces 'A.I. combat warrior' in Korean film
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Jung_E," a new sci-fi film from "Train to Busan" director Yeon Sang-ho, is coming to Netflix in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
Jeremy Renner was helping stranded motorist at time of accident, Reno mayor says
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
TV review: 'Night Court' is same classic show, new jokes
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Jeremy Renner shares hospital bed selfie; thanks fans for support
Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow plow accident
Actor Jeremy Renner undergoes surgery following snow plow accident
Chilli confirms Matthew Lawrence romance
Chilli confirms Matthew Lawrence romance
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement